Who’s Hiring in the CLE: NEO SoJo, City of Cleveland Heights, NLDP, Cleveland Play House
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative (NEO SoJo)
NEO SoJo is looking for a team of part-time professional editors, who can edit solutions journalism stories that will be shared by 19 different local newsrooms in the Cleveland and Akron area. Editors can expect to work remotely on stories about jobs, rent or transportation, about every other week Many of these stories will tackle problems in our area and possible evidence-based solutions with limitations clearly outlined. Editors will also work with emerging reporters who will need strong reporting and editing guidance as they work on their stories.
Interested applicants should have working experience as an editor, strong proofreading skills and a bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to Sharon Broussard
by Friday, Oct. 15.
Canalway Partners
Canalway Partners has an immediate opening for a director of marketing communications. This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys sharing outdoor adventures, The Towpath Trail, dynamic events, and meaningful community programming. Flexible work environment, including liberal remote work policy, creative opportunities, and chance to make a difference across Cleveland and the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area. Contact executive director Mera Cardenas for questions or to submit your application and a single PDF with three writing samples. The subject line of the email should read “Director – First Name, Last Name.”
City of Cleveland Heights
The local suburb needs to hire an assistant clerk of council. This candidate will prepare meeting agendas, file official city documents, and develop a working knowledge of city ordinances. Required qualifications include having excellent communication, research, and organizational skills. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Neighborhood Leadership Development Program (NLDP)
An executive assistant position is open at the local nonprofit’s Community Development Corporation Leadership Program (CDCLP). This person will handle a variety of administrative and organizational tasks. A passion for leadership development, learning, and community growth are required to apply. For more information, click here
.
Cleveland Play House
The local theater company needs to fill several spots in their marketing, development and artistic departments. Both full and part-time positions are available. To learn more and to apply, click here
.
Preterm
The Cleveland-headquartered sexual health clinic is hiring for multiple positions, including ultrasound technicians, patient advocates, and medical support staff. For more details on each opening and to apply, check out Preterm’s website
.
Pizza Whirl
Cashiers and pizza makers are needed at the Ohio City restaurant. Interested applicants should have flexible work hours, developed customer service skills, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. No previous experience required—just a positive attitude. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to Salena Iwais
.
Malley’s North Olmsted
The local candy shop and ice cream parlor is hiring waiters, scoopers, and cashiers. Preferred applicants will have excellent communication skills and a willingness to learn. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here
.
Punch Bowl Social
A bartender is needed at The Flats’ popular happy hour spot. This candidate will wait on customers, mix specialty beverages, and process payments. Interested applicants should have previous customer service experience, a positive attitude, and be of legal drinking age. For more information, click here
.