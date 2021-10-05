Who’s Hiring in the CLE: NEO SoJo, City of Cleveland Heights, NLDP, Cleveland Play House

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to

NEO SoJo is looking for a team of part-time professional editors, who can edit solutions journalism stories that will be shared by 19 different local newsrooms in the Cleveland and Akron area. Editors can expect to work remotely on stories about jobs, rent or transportation, about every other week Many of these stories will tackle problems in our area and possible evidence-based solutions with limitations clearly outlined. Editors will also work with emerging reporters who will need strong reporting and editing guidance as they work on their stories.

Mera Cardenas First Name, Last Name.” Canalway Partners has an immediate opening for a director of marketing communications . This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys sharing outdoor adventures, The Towpath Trail, dynamic events, and meaningful community programming. Flexible work environment, including liberal remote work policy, creative opportunities, and chance to make a difference across Cleveland and the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area. Contact executive directorfor questions or to submit your application and a single PDF with three writing samples. The subject line of the email should read “Director –