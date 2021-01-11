Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Sherwin-Williams, Museum of Natural History, ODOT, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]



Sherwin-Williams

A part-time distribution center processor is needed at the Cleveland-headquartered paint company. This person will label boxes and envelopes, shrink wrap packages, and assemble materials before shipping. Required qualifications include having a high school diploma or equivalent and at least one year of relevant experience. For more information and to apply, click here.

City of Cleveland

Our city is looking to hire an assistant water plant manager. Specific responsibilities for this position include preparing annual budgets, handling work orders, and ensuring plant compliance with Ohio EPA regulations. Qualified applicants will have knowledge of water treatment criteria, basic computer skills and a high school diploma or equivalent. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.

Ohio Department of Transportation

A few positions need filling at ODOT, including highway technicians, auto technicians, and a transportation engineer. For more information on available job openings, click here. Both seasonal and full-time positions are available.

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History

The local museum needs to fill a security guard job opening. This candidate will ensure the safety of visitors and exhibits, maintain a pleasant guest experience, and report unusual circumstances as observed. Interested applicants should be CPR certified, physically able, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.

University Hospitals

A patient care nursing assistant (PCNA) is needed at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. This person will assist patients with oral care and bathing, conduct chart audits, and collect data as needed. Qualified applicants will have excellent communication skills, basic computer knowledge, and pay attention to detail. If interested in applying and for more information, click here.

Cleveland Clinic

The local nonprofit hospital is looking to hire a packer for patient supplies. Specific responsibilities for this position include packaging medications as directed, coordinating deliveries, and complying with hazardous materials management procedures. Interested candidates should have warehouse experience, excellent communication skills and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.

Area Temps

The local nonprofit is looking to add a receptionist to its administrative team. This person will greet and direct visitors, answer phone calls, and assist in maintaining files. Preferred applicants will have previous experience in administration, above average computer skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.

Ohio CAT

An administrative assistant is needed at the local construction equipment supplier. Key duties for this position include developing department initiatives, taking direction from management, and understanding the responsibilities of employees. Qualified applicants will have excellent communication skills, advanced computer knowledge, and a team-player mentality. Click here for more information and to apply.