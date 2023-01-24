Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: BlueBridge Networks, Canalway, Mandel Foundation, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
BlueBridge Networks
BlueBridge Networks, a cloud computing and data center that provides managed IT services and cyber security awareness, is hiring an IT director
, a senior network and systems engineer
, and a helpdesk engineer
in its Cleveland offices.
The IT director will support and manage the BlueBridge datacenter staff with a focus in IT project management, process optimization, change control, and customer support; work with the team to continue to develop the strategic technical vision of the company; and act as a liaison between the engineering and sales teams to ensure that company meets or exceeds customer expectations. Click here for full description and to apply.
The senior networks and systems engineer is responsible for ensuring the stability, integrity, and efficient operation of the in-house information systems that support core organizational functions as well as any external customers of BlueBridge Networks. Click here for a full description and to apply.
The helpdesk engineer will provide tier 1-2 level support via remote access, telephone, email, and in-person correspondence; provide end-user desktop support and troubleshooting in Windows/Office environment; set up and install peripherals; install and maintain EndPoint Protection software and remove of malware/exploits; answer incoming end-user inquiries; and maintain, implement, analyze, troubleshoot, and repair computer systems, hardware, and computer peripherals, among other tasks. Click here for a full description and to apply.
All positions are full time and offer 401K, dental, medical, and vision benefits.
Canalway
Canalway, a non-profit cultural heritage organization that serves as a catalyst for projects and programs within the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area in Cuyahoga County, has a full-time community engagement specialist position open and a temporary job for an event planner consultant.
The newly created community engagement specialist position will foster community partnerships, support grant applications and corporate sponsorships, reinforce a membership program, and contribute to digital media content.
To apply, email cover letter, resume and three writing samples in a single PDF file format to Canalway Partners executive director Mera Cardenas with “Community Engagement – first name / last name” in the subject line.
For the event planner consultant, Canalway seeks requests for proposals to assist the organization during Canalway requests proposals to act as an event planner consultant to coordinate the 2023 Cleveland History Days. The person or company will host a monthly planning meeting with partners through July; establish regular communication and provide meeting agendas to Canalway and all involved partners; prepare a schedule of events focused on history-related activities; and act as project manager, among other duties.
Please send proposal and supporting materials in PDF format to Mera Cardenas.
Neighborhood Leadership Development Program / CDC Leadership Program
NLDP and CDCLP, programs of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation
, need an executive assistant executive support of the program director and administrative assistance as needed for one or both programs. A successful candidate must have a desire to be part of an organization wholly committed to the improvement of Cleveland’s neighborhoods, be flexible, and able to handle multiple responsibilities, including management of the program director’s schedule and assist in the operation of both programs and other related Foundation activities.
Bachelor’s degree preferred with three or more years of experience in a fast-paced environment. Requirements include strong organizational, writing, verbal, interpersonal, and critical-thinking skills; and experience working with racially, ethnically, and socioeconomically diverse urban populations
Email cover letter, resume and three References to: Sandra Kluk
.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History (CMNH) is looking for one part-time and one full-time concierge to create the best possible visitor experience. As a front-line ambassador, concierges provide assistance across in-person, phone, and online channels. As some of the first people our visitors see, the concierges are responsible for communicating CMNH admissions policies, assisting visitors purchasing tickets online, coordinating with the van operator to transport visitors from the garage to the lobby, and fostering a sense of discovery and excitement about their visits.
High school diploma, strong people skills, high energy, and the ability to communicate enthusiastically are essential. The ability to stand for several hours, set up ticketing stations, work out of the parking garage in all weather conditions, solve problems, and work on a team is required. Prior customer service is desired but not required. Click here
to apply.
Cleveland Metroparks
The Cleveland Metroparks needs park maintenance workers for the Lakefront Reservation. The park maintenance worker maintains and enhances the Park District's facilities by performing unskilled and, as capable, semi-skilled work of a routine, repetitive nature in a responsible manner, such as mowing, weed trimming, and building and facility maintenance. The maintenance workers make minor mechanical repairs and service on division's equipment as directed. Click here for complete description and to apply.