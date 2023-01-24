Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: BlueBridge Networks, Canalway, Mandel Foundation, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to

[email protected]

.

The IT director will support and manage the BlueBridge datacenter staff with a focus in IT project management, process optimization, change control, and customer support; work with the team to continue to develop the strategic technical vision of the company; and act as a liaison between the engineering and sales teams to ensure that company meets or exceeds customer expectations. Click here for full description and to apply.

The senior networks and systems engineer is responsible for ensuring the stability, integrity, and efficient operation of the in-house information systems that support core organizational functions as well as any external customers of BlueBridge Networks. Click here for a full description and to apply.

The helpdesk engineer will provide tier 1-2 level support via remote access, telephone, email, and in-person correspondence; provide end-user desktop support and troubleshooting in Windows/Office environment; set up and install peripherals; install and maintain EndPoint Protection software and remove of malware/exploits; answer incoming end-user inquiries; and

maintain, implement, analyze, troubleshoot, and repair computer systems, hardware, and computer peripherals, among other tasks. Click here for a full description and to apply.

All positions are full time and offer 401K, dental, medical, and vision benefits.

Canalway, a non-profit cultural heritage organization that serves as a catalyst for projects and programs within the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area in Cuyahoga County, has a full-time community engagement specialist position open and a temporary job for an event planner consultant

The newly created community engagement specialist position will foster community partnerships, support grant applications and corporate sponsorships, reinforce a membership program, and contribute to digital media content.

To apply, email cover letter, resume and three writing samples in a single PDF file format to Canalway Partners executive director Mera Cardenas with “Community Engagement – first name / last name” in the subject line.

For the event planner consultant, Canalway seeks requests for proposals to assist the organization during Canalway requests proposals to act as an event planner consultant to coordinate the 2023 Cleveland History Days. The person or company will host a monthly planning meeting with partners through July; establish regular communication and provide meeting agendas to Canalway and all involved partners; prepare a schedule of events focused on history-related activities; and act as project manager, among other duties.

Please send proposal and supporting materials in PDF format to Mera Cardenas

to create the best possible visitor experience. As a front-line ambassador, concierges provide assistance across in-person, phone, and online channels. As some of the first people our visitors see, the concierges are responsible for communicating CMNH admissions policies, assisting visitors purchasing tickets online, coordinating with the van operator to transport visitors from the garage to the lobby, and fostering a sense of discovery and excitement about their visits.

High school diploma, strong people skills, high energy, and the ability to communicate enthusiastically are essential. The ability to stand for several hours, set up ticketing stations, work out of the parking garage in all weather conditions, solve problems, and work on a team is required. Prior customer service is desired but not required.