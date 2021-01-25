Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Fairfax CDC, BlueBridge Networks, DANCECleveland, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]





Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation

A neighborhood services coordinator is needed at the local community development organization. This person will coordinate fundraising efforts, prepare monthly reports, and manage all volunteers. Qualified applicants will have a solid background in volunteer management, strong interpersonal skills, and a master’s degree in urban planning or a related field. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to assistant executive director Catondra Noye.



BlueBridge Networks

BlueBridge Networks, the region's leading total technology solutions provider offering best-in-class cloud services, data center services, and backup/replication services, needs a technical sales executive and a bookkeeping/administrative assistant.



The technical sales executive will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. A self-starter with experience in technical sales, hardware sales or software sales is required, as well as an understanding of technical environments and the ability to work within a CRM environment.



The bookkeeping/administrative assistant will be responsible for providing daily bookkeeping functions and office support. Communication, time management, and organizational skills are essential for a successful candidate. Experience with QuickBooks, Microsoft Office, and Constant Contact. Associate degree in accounting or three years of experience in bookkeeping required. Benefits for both jobs include 401K, dental, and medical. Apply for the technical sales executive job here. Apply for the bookkeeping job here.



Punch Bowl Social

The Flats’ popular happy hour spot is looking to fill a bartender job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include upholding brand standards, washing all bar dishes, and rotating shifts as bar backs. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, experience in a high-volume bar, and a positive attitude. Click here for more information and to apply.



City of Cleveland

Our city needs to fill a cemetery maintenance worker position. This candidate will escort funeral service goers to gravesites, place drain tile and ensure the cemetery is free of rubbish and debris. Required qualifications include having lived in Cleveland for at least a year, experience working in a park system and a high school diploma or equivalent. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.



Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office

A law clerk internship is being offered at the county prosecutor’s office. Key duties include drafting appellate briefs, organizing files for trials, and creating PowerPoint presentations for various hearings. Interested applicants should be current law school students, able to work between 12 and 20 hours a week and have excellent communication skills. Click here to earn more and to apply.



DANCECleveland

The stand-alone dance presenter is looking to hire an executive director. This person will lead all marketing functions, work collaboratively with funding partners, and act as the face of the brand. Successful candidates will have strong relationship building skills and leadership qualities—experience working with nonprofits and arts presentation preferred. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to DANCECleveland.



Sunrise Senior Living

A caregiver position needs filling at the elder healthcare facility. This person’s day-to-day tasks include responding to the dining needs of residents, promoting risk management programs, and building relationships with seniors and their families. Qualified applicants will be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or equivalent as well as a positive attitude. Click here to learn more and to apply.



University Hospitals

The local healthcare system is looking to fill its associate customer appointment specialist job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include handling patient inquiries, collecting data in a timely manner and managing appointment schedules. Interested applicants should be familiar with Microsoft applications, have strong communication skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information and to apply, click here.



Medical Mutual

An account administrator position is open at the Cleveland-headquartered health insurance company. This candidate will perform administrative tasks, field inquiries from brokers, and interact with clients on a regular basis. Required qualifications include having two years of experience in financial services, knowledge of health insurance products, and a bachelor’s degree in administration or a related field. Click here to learn more and to apply.