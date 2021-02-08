Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Mandel Foundation, Heinen’s, YMCA, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation
An assistant program director for community engagement is needed at the local nonprofit. This person will build strategic relationships, analyze community-based development initiatives, and assist in special projects as needed. The successful applicant will be a team player, innovative, and have a master’s degree in nonprofit management or related field. To apply, email a resume, cover letter and three references (in a single pdf document) to by Friday, March 5.
Neighborhood Leadership Development Program
The local organization is looking to fill its lead coach job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include leading program sessions, supporting the program director as needed, and monitoring progress between participants and coaches. Qualified candidates will have strong leadership qualities, excellent communication skills, and a master’s degree in social work or related field. To be considered for this position, send a resume, cover letter and three references to by Friday, Feb. 19.
Heinen’s
The Cleveland-headquartered grocery needs to fill a front-end associate position. This candidate will operate scanners, attend required corporate meetings, and comply with both food and company standards. Preferred applicants will have excellent communication skills, a flexible work schedule, and the ability to work independently. For more information and to apply, click here.
YMCA of Greater Cleveland
An aquatics instructor is needed at the YMCA’s Cleveland branch. Key duties for this position include maintaining positive rapport with clients, evaluating swimming skills accurately, and planning classes in advance. Qualified candidates will be CPR certified, have excellent communication skills, and knowledge of teaching equipment (kickboards, pool noodles, etc.). If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.
The Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition
A team-oriented, responsible, and experienced individual is needed to fill the organization’s state program and policy director position. This person will lead specific campaigns, manage policy agendas, and prepare materials for administrative audiences. Required qualifications include an understanding of policy making, experience with coalition building, and a master’s degree in public administration or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.
Cleveland Clinic
The local nonprofit hospital is looking to hire a transplant coordinator. Specific responsibilities for this position include reviewing medical information for accuracy, assessing transplant candidates, and monitoring post-transplant patient status. Successful candidates will have RN licensure, the ability to work in a stressful environment, and a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. To learn more or submit your application, click here.
Ohio Professional Group
A billing assistant is needed at the Cleveland-based medical office. This person will translate medical procedures into payer codes, coordinate insurance reimbursement, and review the medical procedures as documented by physicians. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, the ability to work independently, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
The local resource center needs to fill a client access specialist position. Key responsibilities for this candidate include assessing caller needs, lending administrative support as needed, and transferring calls to appropriate staff members. Qualified applicants will demonstrate sound judgement, have a flexible schedule, and complete 40 hours of victim advocacy service training. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.