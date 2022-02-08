Who’s hiring in the CLE: SCSDC, City of Cleveland, Pizzazz, Condado Tacos, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation (SCSDC) is looking for an assistant director for stakeholder and real estate development. This is a job that includes organizing events to support local businesses, recruiting local organizations to bring to the neighborhood, looking after the properties in the area, and tracking real estate development in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.
SCSDC prefers a candidate with experience in city planning and real estate knowledge. It is a position that requires creativity and networking skills. Applications will be accepted until Email
resume and cover letter before Thursday, Feb. 24. For full details, click here
.
Swagelok
Swagelok, one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers and a leading manufacturer of tube fittings and valves, is hiring for all positions with a $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced machinists in select positions and shifts.
The company will be hosting Interview Days at its Highland Heights facility on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and at its Solon facility on Saturday, Feb. 26. Register for an Interview Day here
, or brows for a job and find out about the application process here
.
City of Cleveland
The City of Cleveland is looking for an administrative assistant for Mayor Justin M. Bibb’s new administration. The role requires at least three years of experience in government, nonprofit, or education fields. The responsibilities include organizing the calendar for others in the administration, scheduling appointments, and handling communications. Start the application process here
.
Southwest General
Southwest General of Middleburg Heights is looking for a registered nurse in its Total Joint department. This is a full-time position. The candidate must be a graduate of nursing school and licensed by the Ohio State Board of Nursing. More information can be accessed here
.
Cleveland Clinic
New Grad RNs are needed at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. Candidates must be graduates from a nursing school and must be licensed as a RN. Success coaches will work with the RNs as they start out. More information and the link to apply can be found here
.
USPS
The United States Postal Service needs a City Carrier Assistant (CCA) for the Cleveland area. This job requires driving, and the hours vary. CCAs are required to pass an exam before acceptance in the position. This job is posted from now until Thursday, Feb. 10. Applications can be submitted here
.
Condado Tacos
A General Manager is needed at Condado Tacos in Beachwood. This position requires skills that include great customer service, the ability to train and work with a team, and looking out for the health and safety of fellow workers. Benefits include dental, disability, and health insurance. Applications can be submitted here
.
Pizzazz Pizza
Pizzazz Pizza in University Heights is looking for a number of positions to be filled. These are hostess, server, cook, dishwasher, and bartender. Applications are in PDF form, which can be accessed here
.
PNC
PNC is looking for a Lockbox Processor for their downtown location. This position requires that money/transactions going in and out be checked and processed, as well as reviewing documents to ensure accuracy. This role does not require any sort of college degree. Applications can be sent here
.
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual Insurance is seeking out a Personal Property Claims Specialist. This position entails handling claims, working with policyholders, and handling data on products that the company offers. Customer service experience is preferred, as well as knowledge of homeowner policies. Applications can be submitted here
.
Petitti Garden Centers
A number of positions are open at various Pettiti Garden Centers
loctions. These jobs include warehouse department manager, payroll administrator, and retail store manager. Click here
for more information.