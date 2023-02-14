Who’s Hiring: Lake Erie Ink, Fairfax Renaissance CDC, Ohio City Pizzeria, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected] with “Who’s Hiring” in the subject line.
Lake Erie Ink
Lake Erie Ink (LEI), a nonprofit providing creative expression opportunities and academic support to youth in Greater Cleveland, is looking for marketing and communications manager. Duties include the design and distribution of flyers and postcards for ELI initiatives; writing press releases and media alerts; maintaining the community programming calendar; and working with the development manager to create engaging content. For a full description of duties, click here.
The position requires knowledge of a variety of software applications, experience with social media and two years of office programming or management experience. The position is part time, 24 hours per week, and pays $22 an hour. Interested applicants should email resume and cover letter to executive director Amy Rosenbluth.
Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation
Fairfax Renaissance CDC is looking an intake specialist
in its Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to process utilities assistance applications; investigate utility bills, account status, work and income history, citizenship, and, in some cases, seek additional resources. The ideal candidate is detailed oriented, enjoys providing high quality customer service, is able to adapt to constantly changing program requirements and procedures, enjoys working on a variety of tasks, and enjoys being a part of a team. Successful applicants will be provided training.
Two years of face-to-face customer service experience, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to work on a team are required skills. An associate degree is preferred. Send resumes to Tamela Powell
, workforce development specialist, 8111 Quincy Ave., suite 100, Cleveland, Ohio 44104.
Playhouse Square
Playhouse Square needs a multimedia content specialist
to capture and edit videos and photos for use in email, on digital media network, on social media, and on the Playhouse Square website. Duties include management and organization of all media, still and motion graphics creation, and output for various formats and distribution platforms.
Requirements include an undergraduate degree or one to three years of experience, curiosity with the ability to uncover and tell stories and to generate original concepts. To apply, please email
resume, cover letter, salary requirements, and recent reel of work. Or, fax to (216) 771-0217; mail to Playhouse Square, Human Resources Department, 1501 Euclid Ave., suite 200, Cleveland, Ohio 44115.
Ohio City Pizzeria
Nonprofit Ohio City Pizzeria serves great food, great drinks and great service for a great cause under social service agency and homeless shelter West Side Catholic Center
. The pizzeria, which employs West Side Catholic Center Workforce Program graduates, has four open positions, including training liaison, lead prep cook, line cook, and lead server. Click here to read the full job descriptions and to apply.
Greater Cleveland RTA
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will host a Mechanics’ Hiring Fair
this Saturday, Feb. 18 at Ellenwood Center in Bedford. Gain firsthand knowledge about several available GCRTA maintenance and mechanic positions, including bus mechanic, train mechanic, brake mechanic, and other positions. GCRTA Human Resources representatives will be on-hand to answer questions and guide attendees through the job fair event. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ellenwood Center, 124 Ellenwood Avenue, Bedford.