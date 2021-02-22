Who’s Hiring in CLE: NLDP, NASA, moCa, Botanical Garden, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].





Neighborhood Leadership Development Program

A lead coach of services is needed at the local nonprofit. This person will provide individual coaching for specific participants, coordinate program sessions, and provide feedback. Qualified applicants will have defined leadership skills, five years of experience in coaching and a master’s degree in social work or a related field. To apply, email your resume, cover letter and three professional references to program administrator Sandra Kluk.



Ohio Textile Service, Inc.

The local company is looking to hire an account service representative. Specific responsibilities for this position include building partnerships with clients, implementing service programs, and ensuring customer satisfaction. Successful applicants will be physically able, have a valid driver’s license, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information and to apply, click here.



Heinen’s

A front-end associate position is needed at the local grocery store chain. This candidate will operate scanners, attend required corporate meetings, and accept payments. Required qualifications include complying with company policies, being physically able and having excellent communication skills. If interested in applying and for more information, click here.



Cleveland Clinic

The local nonprofit needs to hire a unit support assistant. Key responsibilities for this position include maintaining clean equipment, collaborating with members of the healthcare team, and performing other transportation functions as required. Successful applicants will be physically able and have previous healthcare experience. Click here to learn more and to apply.



NASA Glenn Research Center

A receptionist/office assistant is needed at the research facility’s Cleveland branch. This person will maintain records, handle all forms of correspondence, and complete other clerical tasks as assigned. Interested applicants should have strong communication and organizational skills. For more information and to apply, click here.



Stantec

A project architect is needed at the Cleveland-headquartered firm. Day-to-day duties include preparing site plan documents, reviewing shop drawings, and participating in design critiques. Qualified applicants will have knowledge of building design systems, strong presentation skills, and a bachelor’s degree in architecture or a related field. If interested in applying and for more information, click here.



moCa

The Cleveland Museum of Contemporary Art is looking to hire a marketing and communications director. This candidate will write brand-reinforcing content, implement seasonal media plans, and research new marketing opportunities. Required qualifications include having an established track record, a bachelor’s degree in journalism, and a master’s degree or equivalent professional experience. To apply, submit a resume and one-page cover letter to Susan Chermonte.



Cleveland Botanical Garden

The local public garden needs to fill a summer educational position. Primary duties for this position include assisting with horticultural upkeep, working with volunteers, and collaborating with other departments as needed. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, a flexible schedule, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here to learn more and to apply.