Who’s Hiring in the CLE: Ohio City Bike, Metroparks, Canalway Partners, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's "Who's Hiring" series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they're looking for, and how to apply.
Ohio City Bicycle Co-op
The Ohio City Bicycle Co-op (OCBC), a volunteer-driven, cooperative bicycle education center, needs a committed, detail-oriented person with vision as operations manager. Patience and strong interpersonal skills are required, together with commitment to equity and environmental protection. The core responsibilities include a love for cycling, managing retail operations, IT and information management, and communications.
Candidates must have familiarity with basic bike maintenance and repair or be eager to acquire those skills; have excellent interpersonal skills and understanding of social media and web programs; and must be comfortable with Google Workplace programs in a Windows environment. Email cover letter and resume to Jim
, and use “Operations Manager” in the subject line. Please let us know how you heard of this opening.
Cleveland Metroparks
Cleveland Metroparks is hiring for a variety of seasonal positions in preparation for the 2022 spring and summer season. Career opportunities are available across the Metroparks 18 park reservations, golf courses, dining, retail, marinas, and nationally acclaimed zoo. Seasonal positions are available for ages 16 and up and most positions offer a 40-hour workweek with employment dates ranging from spring through mid-October. Click here
for more information and a list of available jobs.
Additionally, on Saturday, March 12, the Metroparks will also host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland. Click here to register.
City of Bay Village
An administrative assistant is needed for the mayor’s Office in Bay Village. Duties include writing reports for the administration, keeping track of records, and scheduling appointments. A high school diploma or GED equivalent, as well as three to five years of experience in an office that works with an administration is required. A full description and information on the application process can be found here
.
City of Shaker Heights
The City of Shaker Heights is looking for a neighborhood development specialist. This position entails managing city-owned lots and overseeing operations for infill housing and new housing types. A bachelor’s degree and three years of experience in neighborhood development is required. Email applications to Shaker Heights human resources
.
Canalway Partners
A marketing and events intern is needed for this summer at Canalway Partners, This is the organization that oversees the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area. Responsibilities include creation of social media posts promoting the organization, writing articles about the National Heritage area and helping out with company communications. Information about the application process can be found here
.
City of Cleveland
There are multiple positions needed for the city of Cleveland. These include economic development director, executive assistant to the chief of integrated development, city planner, community development planner, executive director of the workforce development board, and architect for city planning. More information on these jobs can be found here
.
Rent-A-Center
A sales associate is needed at Rent-A-Center’s Beachwood location. Typical responsibilities of a sales employee are expected, including informing customers of the products the store carries, handling paperwork for the products, and comparing prices for the buyers. This position is full-time, and more information can be found here.
O’Reilly Auto Parts
The O’Reilly Auto Parts on Miles Ave is looking for a candidate to handle parts delivery. This entails driving to a customer to deliver parts or products that are ordered, and customers can also return products. Experience with automotive equipment and parts is preferred. Applications can be submitted here
.
Underground Journeys
A part-time sales associate is needed at Journey’s downtown. The organization is geared towards fashion for people in the 13 to 22 age range, so knowledge of the latest trendy apparel is helpful. Prior retail experience is preferred for this position. Applications can be submitted on Journeys’ website
.
Morton’s The Steakhouse
A server is needed at Morton’s in downtown Cleveland. Typical serving duties are expected, and a year or more of experience in the profession is preferred. Applications can be submitted here
.
Rocky River Brewing Co.
Rocky River Brewing Company is looking for a barback. This position requires stocking the bar, cleaning glasses, and helping the bartender whenever needed. A year of experience in bartending or restaurant is helpful for the job. Applications can be submitted here
.
Spectrum Networks
An entry-level journalist is needed at Spectrum Networks, a service that provides local news. Responsibilities include forming stories, editing, researching, creating headlines, and delivering news reports. Much of the work is delivering the news on camera. A bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or communications, as well as experience in news reporting is required. Applications can be submitted here
.
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation (SCSDC) is looking for an assistant director for stakeholder and real estate development. This is a job that includes organizing events to support local businesses, recruiting local organizations to bring to the neighborhood, looking after the properties in the area, and tracking real estate development in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.
SCSDC prefers a candidate with experience in city planning and real estate knowledge. It is a position that requires creativity and networking skills. Applications will be accepted until Email resume and cover letter before Thursday, Feb. 24. For full details, click here.