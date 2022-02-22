Who’s Hiring in the CLE: Ohio City Bike, Metroparks, Canalway Partners, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to

[email protected]

.

3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland.

Click here to register

.

St. Clair Superior Development Corporation (SCSDC) is looking for an assistant director for stakeholder and real estate development. This is a job that includes organizing events to support local businesses, recruiting local organizations to bring to the neighborhood, looking after the properties in the area, and tracking real estate development in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.

SCSDC prefers a candidate with experience in city planning and real estate knowledge. It is a position that requires creativity and networking skills. Applications will be accepted until

Email

resume and cover letter before Thursday, Feb. 24. For full details, click

here

.