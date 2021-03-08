Who’s Hiring in CLE: City Club, Botanical Garden, Museum of Art, East Cleveland Police, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]m.
The City Club of Cleveland
A creative and engaging individual needs to fill the local organization’s director of programming position. This candidate will manage member committees, plan all club forums, and serve as a liaison to all speakers. Interested applicants should have project management skills, relevant work experience, and a passion for community conversation. For more information and to apply, click here.
Holden Forests & Gardens
Cleveland Botanical Garden needs to fill a summer educational position. This person will primarily work in the Hershey Children’s Garden—collaborating with volunteers, assisting with horticultural upkeep, and ensuring handouts are well-stocked. Qualified candidates will have experience in youth education, a valid driver’s license, and a high school diploma or equivalent. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.
Ohio Professional Group
A billing assistant is needed at the local medical agency. Specific responsibilities for this position include handling patient billing, transmitting coded patient information. and coordinating insurance reimbursement. Preferred applicants will pay attention to detail, be able to work independently, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.
Cleveland Museum of Art
The local museum needs to fill a gallery guard position. This person will protect exhibits, staff, and guests, as well as provide visitors with directions. Qualified candidates will have excellent customer service skills and a high school diploma or equivalent. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.
East Cleveland Police
A dispatcher is needed at the local police department. Day-to-day tasks for this candidate include monitoring radio traffic, answering emergency calls, and performing other administrative tasks as needed. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, knowledge of city geography and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.
University Hospitals
The local hospital is looking to hire a control desk coordinator. This person will perform general office duties, scan daily count sheets, and answer and place telephone calls. Required qualifications include having solid organizational skills, knowledge of medical terminology, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here to learn more and submit your application.
City Fresh
A program coordinator is needed at the local, community supported agriculture program. This candidate will be the main point of contact for volunteers and customers, ensure produce delivery, and control social media platforms. Preferred applicants will have excellent communication skills, reliable transportation, and a flexible schedule. To apply, send your resume, a letter explaining why you’re a good fit for the position, and three professional references to Anna Kiss.
Rock Central
The local agency needs to hire a high-volume sales recruiter. Specific responsibilities for this position include recruiting five candidates per month, using cutting-edge sales tactics to develop customers, and showcasing top-notch interpersonal skills. Preferred applicants will be proficient in Microsoft Suite, be self-motivated, and have two years’ experience working in sales. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.