Who’s Hiring in the CLE: Metroparks, Aldi, Cain Park, Morton’s, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Humble Design CLE
The local home design service that serves individuals, families, and veterans emerging from homelessness by transforming empty houses into welcoming homes using donated furniture and household goods, is looking to hire a full-time warehouse mover. Qualified candidates must be physically able, sociable, and have a positive attitude. Email Thea at Humble Design for more information.
Cleveland Metroparks
The Cleveland Metroparks has multiple open positions
, in work areas such as Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, parks, concessions, restaurants, marinas, and golf courses. Positions include
chief financial officer; Euclid Beach food & beverage cashier; wildlife research technician; special events bartender; and park maintenance worker. The park system will hold a job fair on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Metroparks Zoo, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Stillwater Place, 3900 Wildlife Way. Click here to register.
Cleveland Heights
The City of Cleveland Heights is has many jobs available for the upcoming season at Cain Park
, including operations assistant, theater production manager, court deputy bailiff, and events master electrician. Available jobs can be viewed here
.
PNC
A branch banker is needed at PNC’s East 9th
Street branch. This position entails working with customers, engaging in sales conversations, and providing product knowledge to clients. This job does not require a degree, but one year of experience in a banking-relating occupation is expected. More information can be found here
.
Hertz
Hertz is looking for a car cleaner at its Cleveland location. This full-time position requires not only sanitizing the cars, but also refueling and checking the status of the vehicle’s operations. Applicants must be 20 years old or older, have a valid driver’s license and have experience in customer service. A $500 hiring bonus is available! Click here
for more information and to apply.
Five Below
A sales associate is needed at Five Below in Fairview Park. This is a full-time position that requires checking in shipments to the store, assisting with store merchandise, and engaging in corporate communications. Applications can be found here
.
Aldi
A full-time store associate is needed at Aldi in Lakewood. This position entails a number of responsibilities, including handling customer purchases at the register, stocking shelves, counting inventory, and performing cleaning duties. More information can be found here
.
Foot Locker
A sales associate is needed at Foot Locker at Tower City Center in Cleveland. This is a part time position, and it requires previous retail experience and the ability to become familiar with the current styles. The application process can be found here
.
Chipotle
Chipotle is seeking out a restaurant team member for its Euclid Avenue location. This job entails working in a number of parts of the restaurant, including the grill, register, and prep. It is an entry-level job with the option of part-time or full-time. Applications can be turned in on the website here
.
Morton’s The Steakhouse
A server is needed at Morton’s The Steakhouse. Applicants must have one year of servings experience and must be able to work in a fast-paced environment. More information can be found here
.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is currently looking for a line cook for its Middleburg Heights location. While preparing dishes, maintaining food costs and cleaning duties are also expected. More information and the application process can be found here
.