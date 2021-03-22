Who’s Hiring in CLE: Fairfax Development, NASA, Botanical Garden, Goodwill, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]om.
Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation
The neighborhood CDC needs a workforce development manager to oversee its Workforce Development Program. The manager supports and strengthens relationships with business and industry leaders to address workforce needs of employers, as well as provide training and skill development for unemployed and underemployed people. The candidate will work with local stakeholders to identify employment opportunities and manage the provision of job readiness training. Duties also include Identifying funding opportunities and completing grant requests.
A college degree and at least three years’ experience in a community setting required, as well as a strong background in program development, grant writing, planning, and the ability to work with diverse groups of stakeholders. For more information, click here
. To apply, send resume and cover letter to Gail Powell
NASA Glenn Research Center
The Cleveland branch of the research facility is looking to hire a receptionist. This person will handle all forms of correspondence, enter data, and perform clerical tasks as needed. Interested applicants will have strong written, verbal and, organizational skills. For more information and to learn more, click here
.
Holden Forests & Gardens
Cleveland’s Botanical Garden needs to fill a part-time gardener position. Specific responsibilities for this candidate include maintaining plant records, monitoring the irrigation system, and assisting with both entire and exterior displays. Qualified applicants will have at least three years’ related experience, established plant care skills and a valid driver’s license. Click here
for more information and to apply.
Goodwill of Greater Cleveland
A warehouse worker is needed at a Cleveland Goodwill store. This person will keep donations categorized, fill orders from the store, and help operate the dock area. Preferred applicants will have excellent customer service skills and a complete background check. For application information, click here
.
University Hospitals
An HVAC technician is needed at the Cleveland-based hospital. Specific responsibilities for this position include working on appliances in various facilities, performing scheduled maintenance, and installing temperature control systems. Qualified candidates will have related technical training, HVAC certification and three years of SOF experience. Click here
for more information and to apply.
Ohio Textile Service, Inc.
An account service representative is needed at the Ohio-based textile company. This candidate will be responsible for customer communication, service coordination, and inventory control. Preferred applicants will have excellent communication skills, a positive attitude, and a high school diploma or equivalent. If you’re interested in applying or learning more, click here
.
Borden Dairy
A second-shift maintenance technician position needs to be filled at the local dairy company. Day-to-day tasks for this person include maintaining mechanical equipment and manufacturing company products. Interested applicants should have experience in the food industry, a forklift license, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Burton, Bell, Carr Development, Inc.
The local community development corporation is looking to fill a real estate development director position. This candidate will supervise the department staff, assign projects, and evaluate employee performances. Qualified applicants will have an understanding of real estate transactions, four years’ experience, and a bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field. Click here
for more information and to apply.
MidTown Cleveland, Inc.
A MidTown Vista is needed at the community development corporation. Key duties for this position include creating a schedule for culinary programs, promoting healthy eating campaigns at nearby grocery stores, and attracting farmer’s markets to the local community. Qualified candidates will have prior volunteer experience, the ability to work independently and a bachelor’s degree in sociology or similar field. To apply and for more information, click here
.