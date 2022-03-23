Who’s Hiring in the CLE: LMM, Restoration Society, YMCA, Home Depot, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry
LMM is looking for a Director of its Youth Drop-In Center, will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the Youth Drop-In Center
, by implementing effective strategies for engaging and assisting youth, including using positive youth development, trauma-informed and strengths-based approaches. This individual will be a servant leader, good communicator, team builder, and a strong advocate for youth and effective systems that serve young people. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and four years of direct care experience in human services working with youth and young adults. For more information and to apply, click here.
Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation
The neighborhood CDC has two positions open. The organization is looking for a Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) specialist to process utilities assistance applications.
The ideal candidate is detailed oriented, enjoys providing high quality customer service, is able to adapt and work on a variety of tasks, and enjoys being a part of a team. Training will be provided. Email resumes to Tamela Powell
, mail to Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation, 8111 Quincy Avenue, Suite 100, Cleveland, Ohio 44104.
Cleveland Restoration Society
The Cleveland Restoration Society is looking for a Heritage Home Program
assistant. This is a full-time job that uses phone and email to give technical assistance to those who are part of the program. The Heritage Home program is set up to help homeowners preserve their historic homes through advisory, loans, and workshops geared toward home maintenance. Part of the job also requires data entry and working on city reports with Heritage staff. More information can be found here
.
YMCA of Greater Cleveland
Do you love spending time with children of all ages? Was your time at summer camp a cherished memory? Would you like to share your experiences and knowledge to make a real difference in the lives of those around you? The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is looking for fun and creative seasonal camp counselors at several Cleveland-area locations. This is a perfect opportunity for educators seeking summer employment, college students, and high school graduates. Experience in childcare is preferred, as well as knowledge of outdoor activities like archery, camping, and boating. There is a $1,000 signing bonus for counselors who complete the full summer camp season. Applications can be submitted here
.
Home Depot
A freight receiver is needed at the Home Depot location at 11901 Berea Road. This job requires lifting, operating forklifts, and some level of customer interaction. Benefits include healthcare and discounts on everyday products. Applications can be submitted here
.
PetSmart
There is full-time retail sales associate position open at a Cleveland-area PetSmart. Working with customers, as well as having knowledge of store merchandise, are musts. Applications can be submitted here
.
The Capital Grille
A restaurant manager is needed at The Capital Grille at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst. At least two years of managerial experience is required. Applications can be submitted here
.
Winking Lizard Tavern
Winking Lizard at 1301 E 9th
St., Downtown Cleveland needs a food and beverage server. Responsibilities include taking customers’ orders, delivering orders, and completing payments. This position is flexible for full-time and part-time. Applications can be submitted here
.
Giant Eagle
A warehouse driver is needed for Giant Eagle. This position is for the 6531 Cochran Road, Solon location. No experience is needed, but being able to adhere to food safety procedures, lift heavy merchandise and equipment, and handle tractor trailers are some of the responsibilities. Applications can be submitted here
.
Transportation Safety Administration
The TSA is looking for an administrative or program assistant in the Cleveland area. Overlooking operations of the agency is part of the job, as clerical and office duties that the administration has to offer. Applications can be submitted here
.
University Hospitals
Interested in radiology? University Hospitals is looking for an administrative assistant in the UH Seidman Cancer Center’s Radiation Oncology department. Job includes working with the department director and participating in operations. At least five years of working in an office is required, as well as a high school diploma or equivalent. Applications can be submitted here
.