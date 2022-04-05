Who’s Hiring in the CLE: City of Cleveland, Metroparks, RTA, Rock Hall, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Cleveland Heights
A life guard is needed at the Cleveland Heights Community Center for the summer season. This is a part-time position, and it requires that the applicant be trained in CPR and first aid. Applications can be submitted here
Cleveland Metroparks
A cashier and ticket taker is needed at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. This is a position most suitable for someone who has been a cashier before, and great customer service is necessary. The job is full-time, and applications can be submitted here
News 5 WEWS-TV
News 5 WEWS, Cleveland's most award-winning television station has opportunities in news, sales, engineering, and human resources. Signing bonuses of $5,000 available for television producers. Click here
RTA
A bus driver is needed for The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. Typical duties of operating the vehicle are expected, as well as working the fare collection for those getting on and off. A minimum of three years of driving experience is required for this role. More information, as well as application submission, can be found here
Cleveland Restoration Society
The Cleveland Restoration Society is seeking a full-time professional to assist in the Heritage Home Program. This is an administrative position where the applicant would be the main contact with homeowners seeking free Technical Assistance under the Heritage Home Program and would primarily respond to inquiries from the public. Must have excellent customer service skills and enjoy working with people. Click here for full job description. Please submit your resume, college and university transcripts and a writing sample by Sunday, April 10 to Sophia Jones.
City of Cleveland
An electric meter service installer is needed in the Cleveland area. This position involves providing maintenance to the city meters, as well as working on electrical repair and looking into issues with the equipment. A high school diploma or GED is required, along with three years of work in electrical operations. Applications can be submitted here
MetroHealth System
The MetroHealth System’s Old Brooklyn campus is looking for an engineer. The applicant will be working with the hospital’s computer systems, as well as other technology on the campus. A Bachelor’s in engineering or computer science is required. More information and the application process can be found here
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Want to work and rock out at the same time? Members for stage crew are needed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This is for the summer crew, and it is a full-time position. More information and the application process can be found here
Journeys
An assistant store manager is needed at Journeys at Tower City Center. Training a sales team, working with customers, and general maintenance of the store are all responsibilities. Applications can be submitted on the company website
Meijer
Meijer in Mentor is looking for an unloading team member. Stocking and working with customers are included in this position. This is a full-time job, and the company offers rewards/benefits to workers. Applications can be submitted here
Mutual of Omaha
Mutual of Omaha, an Fortune 500 insurance and financial service company, is looking for an entry-level financial advisor at their Independence location. The position requires giving professional advice to customers. While this job mainly involves assisting, it is also selling the company's products, like disability income and life insurance. Additional information and the application process can be found on the website
