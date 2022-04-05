Who’s Hiring in the CLE: City of Cleveland, Metroparks, RTA, Rock Hall, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to

[email protected]

.

The Cleveland Restoration Society is seeking a full-time professional to assist in the Heritage Home Program. This is an administrative position where the applicant would be the main contact with homeowners seeking free Technical Assistance under the Heritage Home Program and would primarily respond to inquiries from the public. Must have excellent customer service skills and enjoy working with people.

Click here

for full job description. Please submit your resume, college and university transcripts and a writing sample by Sunday, April 10 to Sophia Jones