Who’s Hiring in CLE: Metroparks, Holden Fresh Fork, Punch Bowl Social, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]om.
Cleveland Metroparks
There are several open positions at our local park system. For more information on each opening, register for the job fair on April 17. Seasonal, part-time and full-time employment is available for people ages 16 and up. Click here
to learn more and to claim your spot.
Fresh Fork Market
The weekly food subscription service is looking to hire truck drivers, warehouse packers, and assembly line assistants. Ideal candidates must be physically able, pay attention to detail, and have a positive attitude. All positions require heavy lifting, standing for prolonged periods of time, and outdoor work. For information on a specific job opening and to apply, email
your resume, schedule and a short paragraph explaining relative experience for Fresh Fork Market.
Holden Forests and Gardens
Cleveland Botanical Garden
needs a curator of living collections. This person will prepare reports on collections, oversee all documenting, and work closely with the plant records staff. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, a love for plants, and a master’s degree in botany or a related field. To apply, submit a resume and three professional references here
.
Heartland
The local payroll company needs to fill an assistant product support specialist position. This candidate will contact each new client who purchases a benefits package, perform product demonstrations, and assist with other departments as needed. Qualified applicants will have advanced knowledge of payroll, have customer service skills, and have a professional demeanor. Click here
for more information and to apply.
Punch Bowl Social
A bartender is needed at Cleveland’s popular happy hour spot. This person will wash all barware dishes, sanitize guest service areas, and serve specialty beverages. Interested applicants should have a team mentality, customer service experience, and excellent communication skills. To submit your application, click here
.
CyberCoders
The Cleveland-based business consulting firm is looking to hire a senior audit associate. Specific responsibilities for this position include collaborating across teams, auditing for C&S corporations, and ensuring client success. Qualified applicants will have three years of audit or assurance experience and a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Click here
for more information and to apply.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
The local museum is looking to add a security guard to the team. Specific responsibilities for this position include performing emergency response procedures, working evening events, and answering guests’ questions. Qualified candidates will be physically able, organized, and friendly. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Cleveland Clinic
A department dispatcher is needed at the local hospital system. This person will be courteous to guests, dispatch requests in a timely manner, and perform other duties as assigned. Required qualifications include proficiency in Microsoft Suite, excellent communication skills and a high school diploma. Click here
to learn more and to apply.