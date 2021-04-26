Who’s Hiring in CLE: NFL Draft jobs, Pizza Whirl, Punch Bowl Social, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]com.
Greater Cleveland Partnership and Downtown Cleveland Alliance
The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland this Thursday, April 29 to Saturday, May 1. The national event provides a great opportunity to not only showcase Greater Cleveland to the world, but it also provides a further boost to the local hospitality industry.
The Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP) and Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) will showcase our city’s hospitality at the 2021 NFL Draft this Thursday, and they’ve created a page connecting jobseekers to local opportunities in the hospitality field and to enhance the overall Cleveland experience.
“The NFL Draft represents a great opportunity to spur the rebound of the local hospitality industry,” says Deb Janik, senior vice president of real estate and business development at GCP. “Many of our Downtown employers have positions open and are looking to hire.”
While the impact of the NFL Draft should not be overlooked, there are many other reasons that Downtown restaurants and hotels are hiring. With vaccination rates rising, office workers are beginning to return Downtown. The Cleveland Indians season is underway, the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland has begun to hold on-site events, and venues will be reopening and welcoming locals and visitors to live events in the coming months.
“Activity in Cleveland and Downtown is coming back, and employers are ramping up,” says Michael Deemer, DCA’s executive vice president of business development and legal services. “There are more than 140 business open downtown and ready for patrons to enjoy the amenities of the city center that they have come to know and love.”
To see available openings and showcase your city pride, click here.
. No registration is necessary.
Punch Bowl Social
A server is needed at The Flats' popular happy hour spot. This person will sanitize service stations, meet brand standards, and ensure guests enjoy themselves. Interested applicants should have customer service experience, multitasking abilities, and a positive attitude. For more information and to apply, click here.
.
Pizza Whirl
A weekend cashier and pizza maker is needed at the Ohio City pizzeria. Specific responsibilities include taking phone orders, prepping ingredients, and serving customers. Preferred applicants will have a positive attitude, flexible work hours, and excellent communication skills. To apply, email resume to Salena Iwais.
.
City of Cleveland
Our city is looking to hire a real estate maintenance worker. This candidate will maintain properties under Cleveland's jurisdiction by performing landscaping tasks, getting rid of garbage, and installing fences. Required qualifications include previous landscaping experience, a valid driver's license, and a high school diploma or equivalent. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.
.
University Hospitals
The local hospital system needs to hire a customer service billing representative. Specific responsibilities for this position include handling phone calls, executing financial assistance programs, and processing all necessary documentation. Qualified applicants will have experience answering phones, excellent relationship-building skills, and advanced knowledge of medical billing. Click here for more information and to apply.
for more information and to apply.
Cleveland Clinic
A patient dining associate is needed at the nonprofit hospital. This person will comply with agency standards, help patients understand menu selections, and assist dieticians as needed. Required qualifications include having basic computer skills and being physically able. If interested applying and to learn more, click here.
.
The Reserves Network
The staffing company has multiple machine operator positions to fill at a Cleveland-based manufacturing company. Key duties for this position include loading parts into machines, wrapping armatures tightly, and forming coils. Qualified candidates will have strong hand-eye coordination as well as experience using pneumatic and hand tools. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.
.