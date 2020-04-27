Who's Hiring in #CLE: Addus Home Health Care, Alliance Solutions Group, Valet Living, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].

Addus Home Health Care

An STNA is needed at Strongsville’s senior healthcare facility. The STNA will follow specific care plans for clients, remind clients to take their medication at the appropriate time, and prepare meals according to specific dietary requirements. Required qualifications include at least one year of personal care experience, six months of training as a Certified Nurse Aide, and a GED. For more information and to apply, click here.

Alliance Solutions Group

Alliance Solutions Group specializes in packaging and netting materials for the food industry and is looking for a machine operator. The candidate will follow instructions, safely operate machinery, and assist in other duties as needed. Qualified applicants will have at least six months of experience and be able to lift 50 pounds or more unassisted. Click here for more information and to apply.

Valet Living

A part-time night trash collector is needed at its Cleveland residential living facility. Specific responsibilities include collecting trash bags and recycling door-to-door five nights per week. Interested applicants should have an open-bed pickup truck, a smart phone with access to the Valet Living mobile app, the ability to lift 50 pounds or more and a valid driver’s license. To learn more and to apply, click here.

Hanson Services

Part-time and full-time caregivers are needed at the senior healthcare service. These caregivers will prepare meals, remind clients to take their medication, and do light housekeeping and laundry. Qualified applicants will be compassionate and dependable, pass a drug test, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for additional details.

Rover

Several Cleveland households are looking to hire a dog walker/sitter to care for their furry friends. The sitter will travel to families around the area, pick up dogs from their homes and take them for a walk around town. Perks include setting preferred hours, services offered, and rates. Click here to learn more.

Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital

A cook is needed at the Cleveland Clinic's Lutheran Hospital. The cook will respond to client needs, adhere to sanitation procedures and maintain a positive attitude toward customers, clients, and co-workers. Qualified applicants will have verbal and written communication skills, the ability to stand for long periods of time, and a high school diploma. For more information and to apply, click here.

TownHall

TownHall, Ohio City’s popular bar and eatery is looking to add a server to its team. Specific responsibilities for this position include delivering food and beverage orders to customers in a timely manner, knowing all abbreviations of food items, and ringing up bills. Interested applicants will have excellent customer service skills and be able to lift 30 pounds regularly and 50 pounds occasionally. If interested in applying and for more information, click here.

Curb

Curb taxi app is looking to hire a cab driver in the Cleveland area. The driver will pick up and ferry Clevelanders to their selected destinations. Perks of this position include a flexible schedule, no boss to report to, and a negotiable hourly rate. Required qualifications are an ID, driver’s license and an eye for the best routes in CLE. Click here for additional details.

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

A bus operator is needed for RTA, Cleveland’s primary mode of public transportation. driver will provide safe transportation services to customers, ensure customers are aware of stops along route, and operate fare collection equipment. Qualified applicants will be at least 19 years old, have at least three years of driving experience, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.

Postmates

A Cleveland driver is needed for the food delivery app. Perks include flexible hours, an hourly rate plus tips, and no set terms. Drivers can set how far they’re willing to drive, turn on their app to find gigs, and shut off their app for a break. If interested in applying, click here.

Sisters of Charity

The nonprofit Sisters of Charity is hiring an emergency care clerk. Specific responsibilities for this position include transcribing medical orders, maintaining current orders, and assisting the health care term. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, one to three years of experience, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information and to apply, click here.



MoCa Cleveland

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCa) needs an engagement guide apprentice to guide visitors, in their on-site experience. Engagement guides move throughout the museum each day, welcoming and orienting learners, supporting and customizing their experience, nurturing dialogue, caring for the art and architecture, and contributing innovative ideas to enhancing future onsite experiences. Qualifications include one year of experience and interest in education, museums, contemporary art, and/or culture. Click here for a complete list of requirements.To apply, email cover letter or email, resume, and three references to CWilson using the subject line “Thoma Engagement Guide Apprentice.”