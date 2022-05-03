Who’s Hiring in the CLE: Shaker Heights, BlueBridge Networks, Goodwill, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
City of Shaker Heights
A city planner is needed for Shaker Heights. This job requires working on assignments in transportation, neighborhood planning, handling of grants, and assignments in other designated departments. Experience in urban planning, community development, and computers is also required. More information can be found here
.
BlueBridge Networks
BlueBridge Networks is looking for an accounting assistant. This is a full-time position that requires two years of experience with Intuit Quickbooks, as well as accounting. Some of the responsibilities include checking balance sheet accounts, distributing mail, answering phones, and processing company financial statements. More information and the application process can be found here.
Goodwill
A retail associate is needed for Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio. This is a full-time position with bonuses and benefits. Physical requirements such as lifting and standing are required. More information can be found here
.
Hasbro
Hasbro is looking for a retail merchandiser at its East Cleveland location. This position is part time, and it requires working with customers and building strong relationships with other associates. Applicants must be 18 years or older. More information and the application process can be found here
.
Spectrum
Spectrum is looking for an area manager of retail stores in Cleveland. Running operations and assisting customers are main functions of the job. Three to five years of experience in managing is required, but one to three years in telecommunications or five to seven years in customer service can suffice. More information and the application process can be found here
.
Ohio Basement Systems
A construction laborer/installer is needed in the Cleveland area for Ohio Basement Systems, a Groundworks Company
. Testing equipment and performing installations are main functions of the role. This job offers benefits. Skills such as woodworking and construction experience are required. More information can be found here
.
Miracle Method Surface Refinishing
A painting construction technician is needed for Miracle method Surface Refinishing in North Olmsted. Bathrooms, showers, and kitchens are some of the room types that require refinishing. This is a full-time position with benefits. A high school diploma is preferred, as well as a driver’s license. Applications can be submitted here
.
Superior Fence & Rail of Cleveland
Superior Fence & Rail of Cleveland is looking for a fence installer in Cuyahoga County. This full-time position requires experience in supervising construction jobs, as well as working with tools. There are different types of material that are used for fencing operations, such as wood, vinyl, and aluminum. Information and the application process for this position can be found here
.