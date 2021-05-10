Who hiring in CLE: St. Clair Superior CDC, Metroparks Zoo, Il Venetian, Humble Design

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].com.
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation
An executive director is needed at the neighborhood CDC. This person will build relationships with neighborhood residents, manage an organizational budget, and review staff performance. Required qualifications include having developed leadership skills, experience working in government, and a passion for justice. To apply, email a resume and cover letter
(as a pdf file).
Vocational Guidance Services
The local vocational rehabilitation agency needs to hire job coaches. These candidates will help high school students with disabilities earn college credit and experience during a five-week summer program. Interested applicants should have excellent organizational skills and a year of college under their belt. For more information, contact Mark Zeller
.
Plexus LGBT and Allied Chamber of Commerce
A program manager is needed at the LGBTQ+-focused business organization. Specific responsibilities for this position include updating monthly program metrics, managing event budgets, and presenting for funders as needed. Qualified candidates will have five years of experience in fundraising, excellent communication skills, and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent. To apply, submit a resume, cover letter and references to Amanda Cole
.
Humble Design
The local home design service that serves individuals, families, and veterans emerging from homelessness by transforming empty houses into welcoming homes using donated furniture and household goods
, is looking to hire a warehouse manager. This person will move furniture into client homes, keep track of warehouse inventory, and confirm pickups. Preferred applicants will be physically able, have strong customer service skills, and a valid driver’s license. If interested in applying, email your resume
.
IL Venetian Italian Restaurant
A job fair will be held at the local restaurant, 100 St. Clair Ave. NE, on Monday, May 10 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. All positions are open, as Venetian-born chef Alberto Leandri has returned to reopen and lead the restaurant. If you’re interested in fine dining and quality customer service, you don’t want to miss this. For more information email the restaurant
.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Our local zoo needs to hire a sales associate for the gift shop. This candidate will assist in day-to-day store operations, engage with customers, and ensure guests have an enjoyable shopping experience. Required qualifications include having a flexible schedule, positive attitude, and being physically able. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Savers
Retail sales associates are needed at the local thrift store chain. Specific responsibilities for this position include working the cash register, acting as a team player, and sorting through donations. Interested applicants should have excellent customer service skills and a positive attitude. To learn more and to submit an application, click here
.