Who’s Hiring in the CLE: YMCA, Team Ohio, Cheesecake Factory, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Careers at NLDP and CDCLP
The Neighborhood Leadership Development Program
and the Community Development Corporation Leadership Program
, are hiring for two positions in Cleveland, including an executive assistant
and a graduate support manager
for NDLP graduates.
The executive assistant for the leadership development and community engagement programs based must have a passion for leadership development in the Cleveland community, a devotion to lifelong learning, and the ability to be flexible and be able to handle multiple responsibilities in multiple areas of the programs that will grow over time.
The NDLP graduate support manager reports to the program director and is responsible for implementing all areas of the program.
Applications for both positions must be received by Friday, May 27 at 5p.m. Email cover letter, resume, and three references in a PDF format to Olivia Wuest
. Include “Application for NLDP/CDCLP Executive Assistant” or “Application for NLDP Graduate Support Manager.” in the subject line.
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation
The area CDC needs assistant director for stakeholder & real estate development
. Primary responsibilities are in business development and real estate development, including act as a city advocate and liaison for businesses and non-profit organizations in the St. Clair Superior neighborhood, assist in developing and managing the SCSDC stakeholder support and membership program, assisting developers interesting developing in St. Clair Superior, and creating a complete inventory of all existing retail, office, and industrial properties in the neighborhood. Email
resume and cover letter in PDF format with the subject line “Application for SCSDC Stakeholder Position.”
YMCA of Greater Cleveland
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is looking for a program coordinator for aquatics. The job entails conducting swim lessons, supervising camp and outside activities, and promoting the aquatics programs of YMCA Greater Cleveland. Knowledge of first aid and experience in American Red Cross lifeguarding is required. This job is for the Avon location, and more information can be found here
.
Team Ohio
A transportation engineer for highways and bridges is needed in the Cuyahoga County-Garfield Heights area. This work includes reviewing contractor construction schedules and looking at construction plans for mentoring successful operations. A licensed professional engineer with knowledge of construction planning is preferred. More information and the application process can be found here
.
City of Cleveland
Cleveland’s Public Safety Administration needs a software analyst to handle financial, workforce, and more systems of the city. Working with software design and overseeing general maintenance of computer systems are examples of what is required for this role. A bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field is required. More information can be found here
.
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
A software engineer is needed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Being a technical leader, coding, testing, and designing software applications is required for this position. Working with customers and assessing their needs are also large parts of the job. A bachelor’s degree, and seven years of experience in the field is required. More information and the application process can be found here
.
Topgolf
Topgolf in Independence is looking for multiple positions, including a server, bartender, busser, runner, as well as other guest services. Applicants must be 16 years or older. Working at the bays and attending to customers are staples of the position. Applications can be submitted here
.
Blue Point Grille
Blue Point Grille needs a line cook. This position entails working in a fast-paced environment, and candidates with culinary education is preferred. The job includes benefits, like dental insurance, vision insurance, and paid time off. More information and the application process can be found here
.
Winking Lizard
The Winking Lizard 1301 E. 9th
St. location is looking for a server. This position can be part-time or full-time, and it has various benefits, including employee discounts, paid time off, and health insurance. Scheduling during nights and weekends can be expected. More information and the application process can be found here
.
The Cheesecake Factory
A restaurant manager is needed at The Cheesecake Factory Lyndhurst location. Two years of experience in management is required for this position. There are various benefits, including medical, dental, and disability assistance. More information, as well as the application process, can be found here
.