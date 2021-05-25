Who’s Hiring in CLE: Cleveland VOTES, Botanical Garden, Near West Recreation, Heinen’s, moCa

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]d.com.
Cleveland VOTES
A civic engagement specialist and social media contractor are needed at the local civic organization. The civic engagement specialist will give grants to community partners, analyze data, and develop voter participation programs. The social media contractor will strengthen brand visibility and build digital content. For more information on each job opening, email [email protected]
.
Cleveland Restoration Society
The local nonprofit needs to hire a full-time employee for its Heritage Home Program. This person will update calendars for construction specialists, follow up with clients, and enter data into the CRS database. Qualified applicants will have excellent communication skills and knowledge about computers. A master’s degree in urban planning or related field is preferred. To apply, submit a resume, university transcripts, and a writing sample to Tom Jorgensen
.
Museum of Contemporary Art (moCa)
A marketing and communications director is needed at the local art museum. Specific responsibilities for this position include increasing awareness of programming, advancing community outreach, and monitoring social media engagement. Preferred candidates will have at least seven years of marketing experience and a bachelor’s degree in communications or related field. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Pizza Whirl
A weekend cashier and pizza maker is needed at the Ohio City restaurant. This person will wait on customers, prep toppings, and complete transactions at the register. Preferred applicants will be organized, have excellent communication skills, and a positive attitude. If interested in applying, send a resume to Salena Iwais
.
Holden Forests and Gardens
The Cleveland Botanical Garden
is looking to fill a horticulturist position. This person will lead garden maintenance tasks, develop landscapes, and ensure plants are grown under optimal conditions. Qualified candidates will have five years’ experience in landscaping, strong communication skills, and a bachelor’s degree in horticulture. Click here
to learn more and apply.
Heinen’s
The Cleveland grocery store chain needs to hire a safety manager. This candidate will implement a company-wide workplace safety program, coordinate the workers’ compensation program, and facilitate the vendor renewal process. Required qualifications include having eight to 15 years of related experience, knowledge of Microsoft Suite and a bachelor’s degree in occupational health or related field. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here
.
PNC Bank
A part-time teller is needed at the Cleveland bank. Specific responsibilities for this position include improving customers’ financial well-being, building relationships, and adhering to all company procedures. Interested applicants should have multi-tasking abilities, excellent problem-solving skills, and customer service experience. For more information and to apply, click here
.
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation (SCSDC)
An executive director is needed at the neighborhood CDC. This person will build relationships with neighborhood residents, manage an organizational budget, and review staff performance. Required qualifications include having developed leadership skills, experience working in government, and a passion for justice. To apply, email a resume and cover letter (as a pdf file).
Applications for the executive director position are due June 9th at 5pm. Find out more about this exciting opportunity by reading the job description
.
Ohio City Incorporated
Near West Recreation
(NWR) is seeking an energetic, motivated, and dynamic individual as an assistant coordinator
to aid in the implementation and expansion of our youth recreation programs. Under the guidance of the director of recreation programming and senior director of youth and family services, person is responsible for enhancing the NWR experience for players, coaches, and families. Potential candidates should submit
a resume, cover letter, and three references with “NWR assistant coordinator” in the subject line. For details click here
. Contact Matt Burke
, director of recreation programming with questions.