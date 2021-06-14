Who’s Hiring in CLE: Lake Erie Ink, Cleveland Restoration Society, Malley’s, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]nd.com.
Lake Erie Ink
The local nonprofit is looking to hire a director of programs. This candidate will create a safe writing space in Cleveland-area schools by working with youth-oriented organizations, coordinating on-site programs, and forming meaningful relationships with school districts. Required qualifications include having excellent communication skills, two years’ leadership experience and a bachelor’s degree in social work or related field. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to executive director Amy Rosenbluth
.
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
A regional outreach manager is needed at the Cleveland bank. This person will form relationships with stakeholders, identify policy initiatives, and facilitate public programming. Interested applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field and at least seven years of related experience. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Pizza Whirl
A weekend cashier and pizza maker is needed at the Ohio City restaurant. This person will serve customers, prep toppings, and work the cash register. Interested applicants should have excellent customer service skills, a positive attitude, and a flexible schedule. To apply, send a resume to Salena Iwais
.
Cleveland Restoration Society
Two positions are open at the local preservation society. While both openings require a love for old houses, their responsibilities are a bit different. The Heritage Home Program assistant will answer phone calls and facilitate communication with clients. The Heritage Home Program associate will work with clients applying for a loan and answer their inquiries accordingly. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Malley’s Chocolates
Cashiers and waiters are needed at the local chocolate company. Key duties include waiting on guests, processing transactions, and making sure candies are stocked. Qualified candidates will have customer service experience, excellent communication skills, and a willingness to learn. For more information and to apply, email
, apply online
, or reach out to your local Malley’s location.
Punchbowl Social
The Flats’ happy hour spot needs to hire a bartender. This person will wait on guests, sanitize the bar top, and work as a team player. Qualified candidates will have a flexible schedule, a positive attitude, and experience working in a fast-paced environment. To apply, click here
.