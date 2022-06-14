Who’s Hiring in the CLE: MidTown, Fairfax Renaissance CDC, Davey Tree, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to

[email protected]

.

The Tremont CDC is looking for a director of housing and economic development to work with the executive director and the Economic Development Committee

on housing, real estate and commercial development projects. The director is also responsible for the continued implementation of the neighborhood

affordable housing program, which includes acquisition and rehabilitation of housing and new construction Near West Land Trust housing. For more information and to apply, click here