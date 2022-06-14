Who’s Hiring in the CLE: MidTown, Fairfax Renaissance CDC, Davey Tree, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Tremont West Development Corporation
The Tremont CDC is looking for a director of housing and economic development to work with the executive director and the Economic Development Committee on housing, real estate and commercial development projects. The director is also responsible for the continued implementation of the neighborhood affordable housing program, which includes acquisition and rehabilitation of housing and new construction Near West Land Trust housing. For more information and to apply, click here.
Center for Arts-Inspired Learning
Wanting to channel your inner artist? The Center for Arts-Inspired Learning is offering paid apprenticeships from June 23 to August 5. Photographers, film and media producers, photojournalists, and other creatives are all welcome. The apprenticeships are geared toward high school students in grades 10 through12. Applications can be submitted here
.
MidTown Cleveland Inc.
MidTown Cleveland, Inc. and Asian Services in Action
(ASIA) are looking for a community organizer for AsiaTown. The ideal candidate will reach out to people in the community to help build relationships and a network, as well as making people aware of the programs and services through ASIA. Working with government leaders and AAPI organizations is also a responsibility. Applications can be submitted to [email protected]
, and more information can be found here
.
Fairfax Renaissance Home Energy Assistance Program
An intake specialist for Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) utilities is needed at Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation. Looking into accounts and billing through the electronic databases of the utility applications, as well as communicating with customers about account management, are main aspects of the job. At least two years of customer service experience is expected. Applications can be sent to [email protected]
, and more information can be found here
.
CHN Housing Partners
There are multiple job openings for CHN Housing Partners, an organization that brings resources for housing to the Cleveland area. These include director of construction, assistant project manager in construction quality, property management and compliance manager, and intake specialist for the water champion program. All of these positions and more can be found here
.
Brothers That Just Do Gutters
Brothers That Just Do Gutters of South Cleveland is looking for an entry level construction worker. Repairing and installing gutters are main functions of the job. Experience in a similar position of repairing is preferred. Applications can be submitted here
.
The Davey Tree Expert Company
The Davey Tree Expert Company’s Avon location, 4661 Jaycox Rd., is in need of a commercial landscape technician. Planting, trimming, mowing and fertilizing are all to be expected. One year of prior landscaping is preferred. The company is hiring immediately, and applications can be found here
.
Brilar
A landscape enhancement crew member is needed for Brilar in Brookpark. Typical maintenance and planting is to be expected. This job includes a benefits package, and prior experience is preferred. More information and the application process can be found here
.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack downtown is looking for a restaurant shift manager. Working with a team, maintenance of the restaurant, and managing inventory are all responsibilities. One year in restaurant leadership is required. This is a full-time position, and the application process can be found here
.
Cracker Barrel
A restaurant manager is needed at Cracker Barrel at 5100 Tiedeman Rd. Applicants can expect to be maintaining functions of the restaurant and working with customers frequently. Two years of experience in restaurant management is expected. The job comes with numerous benefits, including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance coverage. Applications can be submitted here
.
Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation
Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation’s Workforce Development program is hosting a general labor job fair for its Innovation Square
project on Wednesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The project is located at 2260 E. 105h St. General labor, construction trades, electrical labor, and a floor installer apprentice jobs are all available. The jobs are 40 hours per week, and applicants must have reliable transportation and proper safety attire. Register for the job fair by emailing [email protected]
. Questions, call FRDC at (216) 361-8400.