Who's Hiring in #CLE: Restoration Society, Cleveland Orchestra, Mabel’s BBQ, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]

Cleveland Restoration Society

Nonprofit Cleveland Restoration Society is looking for two college students or recent high school graduates to become Heritage Home Program interns. These interns will communicate with clients and answer telephones. Qualified applicants must have excellent communication and computer skills. To apply, send a resume to Tom Jorgensen.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Cleveland’s musical prodigy is looking to hire a part-time concert assistant. This position will familiarize artists with everything backstage, respond to artist requests, and ensure dressing rooms are neat and orderly. Required qualifications include outstanding concierge service skills, schedule flexibility, and a high school diploma or equivalent. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.

Cleveland Clinic

The Cleveland Clinic needs a babysitting attendant. Specific responsibilities include comprehending department rules, maintaining an accurate record, and positively contributing to mandatory meetings. Qualified applicants will have basic life support and first aid certification, excellent communication skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for additional details.

T.D. Security Services

T.D. Security Services, one of Northeast Ohio’s leading protective services providers, needs a professional, level-headed individual to fill its security guard job opening. This candidate will perform basic security tasks, enforce corporate protocols, and demonstrate leadership abilities. A valid driver’s license, working cell phone, and reliable f transportation are required to apply. Click here to learn more.

Mabel’s BBQ

A knowledgeable and experienced bartender is needed at the popular East 4th Street Mabel’s BBQ, which is reopening this Wednesday, June 24. The bartender will present menus to customers, take service orders, make product recommendations, and prepare beverages for patrons. Required qualifications include the ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment, a comprehensive knowledge of cocktails and how they’re made, as well as a positive attitude. For more information and to apply, click here.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland

The local residential treatment program is looking to hire a food service worker. Responsibilities include washing dishes, cleaning the kitchen/dining area, and working with the dietary team to serve meals to individuals struggling with addiction disorders. No experience required. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.

Cleveland Research Company

The independent, employee-owned research institute needs to fill its equity research associate position. The candidate will analyze proprietary market research, maintain relationships with industry sources, and assist in the production of written reports. Interested applicants should have entry level experience in finance, advanced communication skills, and a business degree. Click here for additional details.

Sherwin-Williams

A team-oriented, adaptive individual is needed to fill the IT e-commerce lead project manager position at the Cleveland-headquartered paint company. This candidate will request and allocate resources, proactively mitigate risks, and maintain budget reports. Qualified candidates will be well-versed in Microsoft Office applications, have at least eight years of IT experience, and hold a bachelor’s degree in IT, business, or a related field. For more information and to apply, click here.

Transplant House of Cleveland

The Cleveland nonprofit is looking to hire an evening guest services associate to serve guests, oversee the laundry process, and support the oversight of daily operations. Proficiency in Microsoft products, a high school diploma, and a positive attitude are required. Interested individuals should send a resume and cover letter to Amy Eugene.