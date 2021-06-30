Who’s Hiring in CLE: Wahlburgers, Holden Forests & Gardens, Restoration Hardware, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]and.com.
Wahlburgers
The popular Cleveland restaurant needs a server. This person will present the food menu, take orders, and complete transactions. Interested applicants should have excellent customer service skills, a flexible schedule, and a positive attitude. Click here
for more information and to apply.
Ohio Professional Group
The Ohio-based insurance agency needs a medical billing assistant. Specific responsibilities include translating medical procedures, coordinating insurance reimbursement, and handling patient billing. Qualified applicants will be detail-oriented, friendly and have a high school diploma. If interested in learning more, click here
.
Medical Mutual
The Cleveland-headquartered insurance firm is looking to fill an actuary position. This candidate will review rating factors, estimate future claims, and propose premiums that achieve company goals. Required qualifications include having six years of related experience, adequate Microsoft Office skills and a master’s degree in business administration. Click here
for more information and to apply.
City of Cleveland
Our city needs to fill a parking coordinator position. This person will supervise parking lots, coordinate work schedules, and generate reports. Qualified candidates will have two years of related experience, a valid driver’s license, and a high school diploma. To submit your application, click here
.
Holden Forests and Gardens
Two part-time guest services representatives and a full-time assistant manager of guest services are needed at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Specific responsibilities for the guest service representatives include providing excellent customer service, processing sales transactions, and actively welcoming guests. Qualified candidates will have previous sales experience, effective communication skills and enjoy working with the general public.
The assistant manager of guest services is responsible for providing exceptional customer service at the Garden’s ticketing desk, retail store, and guest experiences, while effectively supervising the Garden’s team of Guest Services Representatives. Works on the front line to directly serve guests and complete transactions, as well as behind the scenes on hiring, team building, training, and other administrative functions. Regular weekend, evening and occasional holiday work is required. Click here
to learn more about the guest services positions; click here
to learn more about the manager position.
Restoration Hardware
The home furnishings company is looking to hire a curator. This person will work with internal partners, develop merchandising plans, and actively communicate brand values. Interested applicants should have five years of leadership experience, outstanding communication skills, and be a team player. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Cleveland Clinic
The nonprofit hospital needs to fill a patient service specialist position. This candidate will facilitate billing functions, manage patient needs, and create a welcoming environment for guests. Required qualifications include having basic math skills, knowledge of medical terminology, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here
to learn more and to apply.