Who's Hiring in #CLE: MidTown Cleveland, West Side Catholic Center, Keenan Company, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].



MidTown Cleveland

MidTown Cleveland is looking for an economic development associate to work with businesses across multiple sectors in MidTown, as well as other neighborhoods, with a goal of achieving economic growth in the city’s urban core.

The organization also needs a marketing and special projects coordinator to develop and implement a marketing and communications strategy to help toward the strategic goal of promoting a compelling story of a connected and complete neighborhood.

Click here for more information. To apply for either position, email resume and cover letter stating salary requirements, with the job description in the subject line.

West Side Catholic Charities

Nonprofit West Side Catholic Charities needs a human resource to track staff PTO time, facilitate new employee orientation, and create staff personnel files. Qualified applicants will have excellent knowledge of legal requirements, strong organizational skills and be proficient in Microsoft Office applications. Click here for more information and to apply.

The Keenan Company

Remodeling and general contractor The Keenan Company needs experienced painter/drywaller, carpenter/handyman, and foreman. Three years of experience, reliable transportation, and a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record are required. To apply, email the Keenan Company, or call (440) 565-7355.

Cleveland Clinic

The local nonprofit hospital is looking to fill its childcare attendant job opening. The candidate will conduct activities in the Kidstyles center, keep accurate records and interact with participants, ensuring the area is fun and welcoming. Required qualifications include maintaining current BSL (basic life support) first aid and a high school diploma or equivalent. For additional details, click here.



Heinen’s Grocery Store

Heinen’s is looking to fill positions in its warehouse food production department. Interested applicants should be comfortable working with ice, produce and deli items. Specific responsibilities include writing information on signs and forms, maintaining a clean work environment and performing basic math functions. If interested in applying and for more information, click here.

KeyBank

The Cleveland-headquartered bank needs a call center specialist. candidate will negotiate payment rearrangements, place/receive calls and adhere to Federal regulatory requirements regarding debt collections. Required qualifications include excellent interpersonal skills, experience with automated dialers and a bachelor’s degree. Click here to learn more.

Cleveland Heights USPS Post Office

The Cleveland Heights USPS branch needs to fill its retail mail service associate opening. Interested applicants should be drug-free, physically able and have a positive attitude for customer service. Specific responsibilities include abiding by postal laws, handling mail interacting with customers on a regular basis. For additional details, click here.

MetroHealth System

MetroHealth system needs a sergeant for protective services to supervise assigned officers, confer with protective services and respond to medical and non-medical emergencies as required. Qualified applicants will have advanced communication skills, three to five years of experience in the security management field and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.

Kelly Services

Career placement agency Kelly need to place a mail and package clerk at Case Western Reserve University. Specific responsibilities for this position include shelving incoming packages for residential students and staff as well as processing incoming mail and package deliveries. If interested in applying and for more information, click here.

A Caring Dental Group

The local dental practice needs a receptionist. Interested applicants should have a strong work ethic, great communication skills, and a warm, friendly smile. The only requirements for this position include having a positive attitude and willingness to learn. Click here for additional details.