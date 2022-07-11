Who’s Hiring in CLE: St. Clair Superior CDC, City Mission, Destination CLE, Play House

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation
(SCSDC)
The St. Clair Superior Development Corporation (SCSDC) in conjunction with the Mandel Foundation is seeking an energetic and passionate person to aid in the continued rebuilding of the St. Clair Superior community. This person should be committed to building a strong community of neighbors who want to help make the St. Clair Superior community a safe, thriving community of choice. SCSDC serves the St. Clair Superior neighborhood, a unique Cleveland community located between the city’s two largest employment centers (Downtown and University Circle) and directly borders the MidTown, Hough, Glenville, and Downtown neighborhoods. The neighborhood is home to many diverse populations and dialects and a unique business community poised for greater growth.
The overarching focus of the Community Engagement Specialist will be to increase SCSDC’s organizational presence, community involvement, and develop stronger local relationships and to ensure St. Clair Superior Development Corporation is poised to yield, implement and grow a thriving portfolio of programs. Primary focus areas will include strengthening the community involvement of residents, assisting in outreach to a diverse range of businesses, and identification of new placemaking/placekeeping opportunities. Qualified candidates should also possess additional skills such as project management and event planning.
Preferred qualifications include one year of experience in community or economic development, project management, nonprofit management, or related field; experience working directly with people from diverse racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds; track record in managing programs; desire to learn and grow; and excellent verbal and communication skills.
Email
resumes and cover letter with the subject line SCSDC Community Engagement Specialist. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
The City Mission
The organization that provides help and hope to Cleveland’s hurting and homeless by meeting the basic human needs of food, shelter, and caring, has multiple positions open in its Cleveland location.
Some positions include: A food service assistant
to serve residents and staff attractive and nutritious meals; teaches, trains and supervises residents assigned to the kitchen and strives to run a safe and effective operation in the kitchen.
A part time childcare assistant
to provide high quality early childhood education and care, while maintaining a safe, supportive, stimulating and educational environment to children from newborns to age five.
A facilities maintenance technician is needed to assist with maintenance, servicing of facilities and building operations. Disciples residents and trains and leads residents and volunteers.
Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center also has two open full time Resident Assistant (RA) positions open, one for second shift and one for third shift. The RA is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of Laura’s Home and general supervision of residents, follows and enforces procedures and rules while conducting him/herself in a courteous and professional manner at all times. RAs are able to communicate meaningfully and discerningly with our resident population.
For a full list of open positions with the City Mission and how to apply, click here.
YMCA of Greater Cleveland
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland needs a donor relations specialist to report contributions, manage donor and prospect information, provide administrative and general support for fundraising activities related to the annual campaign, capital campaigns, and conor acquisition. For a full list of responsibilities and to apply, click here.
Additionally, the organization needs a maintenance technician to coordinate and provide timely and complete repair and preventative maintenance for buildings and equipment, which may involve resolving complex maintenance issues. Click here for more information.
Neighbor to Neighbor Cleveland
Cleveland Neighborhood Progress is looking for community engagement specialists for its Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) programs with the Union Miles CDC, Metro West CDC, and Burten, Bell, Carr Development. N2N is a Cleveland Community Engagement and Data Collection Project designed to build community engagement and organizing capacity across Cleveland neighborhoods and create a platform for collecting granular community-level data on the digital divide and tax foreclosures across the city.
The ideal candidate is passionate about Cleveland neighborhoods and residents and has a service leadership mentality—placing the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong first and foremost. The candidate should be a problem-solver, good listener, and patient. This person should also enjoy developing relationships, working with diverse groups of people, and helping residents work through challenges they are facing.
To apply, email cover letter and resume to Union Miles; Metro West; or Burten, Bell, Carr.
Cleveland Play House
The regional theater is looking for a full time seasonal audience services associate to support the theater’s strategic goals, increase earned revenue, and provide excellent customer services to CPH's loyal audience base. As an integral member of the communications, marketing, and audience services teams, the candidate should be a strategic thinker and should have knowledge of event ticketing, sales, and customer service. Interested applicants should upload cover letter and resume though the CPH website.
Destination Cleveland
Cleveland’s top cheerleader need a CLE concierge assistant to greet, engage, and assist all visitors to Cleveland with the highest level of customer service. The concierge assistant works within the Cleveland Visitors Center or pop-up satellite centers during scheduled shifts, including some evenings and weekends. This role welcomes, engages, and helps create memorable experiences for visitors in-person, via phone, email, and LiveChat. This role serves as a first impression ambassador for Cleveland. To apply, upload resume or fill out an application here.