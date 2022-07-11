Who’s Hiring in CLE: St. Clair Superior CDC, City Mission, Destination CLE, Play House

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to

provide high quality early childhood education and care, while maintaining a safe, supportive, stimulating and educational environment to children from newborns to age five.

assist with maintenance, servicing of facilities and building operations. Disciples residents and trains and leads residents and volunteers. facilities maintenance technician is needed to

Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center also has two open full time Resident Assistant (RA) positions open, one for second shift and one for third shift . The RA is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of Laura’s Home and general supervision of residents, follows and enforces procedures and rules while conducting him/herself in a courteous and professional manner at all times. RAs are able to communicate meaningfully and discerningly with our resident population.

For a full list of open positions with the City Mission and how to apply, click here

The YMCA of Greater Cleveland needs a donor relations specialist to report contributions, manage donor and prospect information, provide administrative and general support for fundraising activities related to the annual campaign, capital campaigns, and conor acquisition. For a full list of responsibilities and to apply, click here

oordinate and provide timely and complete repair and preventative maintenance for buildings and equipment, which may involve resolving complex maintenance issues. Additionally, the organization needs a maintenance technician to c Click here for more information.

The ideal candidate is passionate about Cleveland neighborhoods and residents and has a service leadership mentality—placing the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong first and foremost. The candidate should be a problem-solver, good listener, and patient. This person should also enjoy developing relationships, working with diverse groups of people, and helping residents work through challenges they are facing.

audience services associate to support the theater’s strategic goals, increase earned revenue, and provide excellent customer services to CPH's loyal audience base. Interested applicants should upload cover letter and resume though the CPH website The regional theater is looking for a full time seasonalAs an integral member of the communications, marketing, and audience services teams, the candidate should be a strategic thinker and should have knowledge of event ticketing, sales, and customer service.

Cleveland’s top cheerleader need a CLE concierge assistant to greet, engage, and assist all visitors to Cleveland with the highest level of customer service . The concierge assistant works within the Cleveland Visitors Center or pop-up satellite centers during scheduled shifts, including some evenings and weekends. This role welcomes, engages, and helps create memorable experiences for visitors in-person, via phone, email, and LiveChat. This role serves as a first impression ambassador for Cleveland. To apply, upload resume or fill out an application here