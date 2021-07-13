Who’s Hiring in CLE: Cleveland Play House, Tremont West, Salvation Army, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]land.com.
Tremont West Development Corporation
Tremont West Development Corporation needs a full-time housing program and property manager to maintaining a high-quality and fully leased rental portfolio for CHN-managed and Tremont West-owned properties. Responsibilities include leasing of units and turnover of vacant properties in a timely manner; enforcement of tenant leases and follow through on eviction cases; collecting rent; maintaining properties, and attending monthly meetings. The position demands a highly skilled professional with two years of experience in property management. Must be able to carry out manual labor tasks and be on call for emergencies. Email
cover letter and resume. Applications will be accepted until the job is full.
The Salvation Army
On Wednesday, July 14, the nonprofit will host a job fair
from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at its Harbor Light complex, 1710 Prospect Ave. Multiple positions are available in the food service, family shelter and community corrections departments. All openings require at least three months of experience. Contact Beau Hill
to learn more.
Cleveland Council on World Affairs
The local nonprofit is looking to hire four people: An office coordinator, a programming manager, and two program associates. While each position is different, all applicants must submit
cover letters, resumes, and completed questionnaires. Please include which job you’re applying for in the email header. Click here
to learn more about the positions.
Cleveland Play House
Multiple positions need to be filled at the local theater organization. Among them are a digital asset producer, prop artisan, and scenic carpenter. Both full- and part-time jobs are available. To view the complete list, click here
.
Cleveland Indians
The Cleveland MLB team needs to hire a fan services team member. This person will answer phone calls, build relationships, and engage with fans. Interested applicants should have amazing communication skills, basic computer knowledge and the ability to multitask. For more information and to apply, click here
.
City of Cleveland
Our city needs to hire a parking meter unit leader. This candidate will inspect parking meters throughout Cleveland, record parking survey data, and participate in safety training courses as needed. Qualified applicants will have a high school diploma and a valid driver’s license. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here
.
Cleveland Clinic
A delivery driver is needed at the local nonprofit medical center. Specific responsibilities for this position include completing deliveries and pickups, completing routine safety checks, and scanning barcodes when needed. Interested applicants should know their way around Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, have excellent communication skills, and have one year of related experience. For more information and to apply, click here
.
PNC
The bank needs to hire an operations specialist. This person will complete complex transactions, interact with external customers, and ensure compliance. Required qualifications include having Excel experience, effective time-management skills, and at least one year of related experience. To learn more and to apply, click here
.