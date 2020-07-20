Who’s Hiring in #CLE: Guitar Center, Heinen’s, Saucy Brew Works, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]m.

Guitar Center

Guitar Center is for a sales associate. Specific responsibilities for this position include assisting customers, reaching sales targets, and achieving sales goals. Qualified applicants will have intermediate knowledge of musical instruments and a high school diploma or equivalent. For additional details, click here.

Heinen’s

The Cleveland-based grocery store is looking for an organized, detail-oriented individual to fill its senior business analyst position. The candidate will monitor long-term project progress, implement Heinen’s pricing and promotion strategies, and complete ad-hoc research projects. Interested applicants should have expertise in Excel applications, SQL experience and a bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.

Saucy Brew Works

Front-of-house and back-of-house workers are needed at the Ohio City brewery. Hard-working, positive individuals are encouraged to apply. For more information and to apply, click here.

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic needs security officer to protect patients and visitors, enforce hospital policies, and deter vandalism. Required qualifications include strong interpersonal skills, a valid driver’s license, and a bachelor’s or associate degree in criminal justice. Click here for more information and to apply.

St. Clair Superior Development Corporation

St. Clair Superior Development Corporation needs an executive director. The candidate will develop and manage an organizational budget, build strategic relationships with neighborhood residents. and develop a plan for the organization’s future. Qualified applicants will have leadership qualities, an entrepreneurial spirit, and three to five years’ experience in community/economic development. If interested in more information and to apply, click here.

NASA Glenn Research Center

NASA Glenn Research Center needs a receptionist/office assistant. The candidate will maintain accurate records, handle all forms of correspondence, and perform data entry. Required qualifications include strong written, organizational, and verbal communication skills. For more information and to apply, click here.

University Hospitals

University Hospitals is looking to hire a lab courier driver. The candidate will deliver supplies to clients, initiate/maintain positive relationships with patients/customers, and pick up patient specimens from UHHS client facilities and deliver them to the main laboratory. Qualified applicants will have a valid driver’s license, no more than four points on their driving record and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.

Answering Cleveland, Inc.

The local 24/7 answering service is searching for a friendly, communicative individual to fill its call center agent job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include answering and returning inbound calls. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, basic computer skills, and a professional telephone voice. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.

AJ Rose Manufacturing Company

A laborer is needed at the local metal manufacturing company. This candidate will sort for defective parts, pack parts, and perform other miscellaneous tasks. A high school diploma or GED is required to apply. Click here to learn more.