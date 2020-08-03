Who’s Hiring in #CLE: Tech Elevator, Food Bank, Cleveland Orchestra, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]om.

Virtual Job Fair

On Thursday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Ohio Means Jobs will host an online training event for Cleveland job seekers. More than 20 educational and training institutions will have information on vocational job training programs. Attendees can speak to career coaches one-on-one and hear presentations focusing on in-demand jobs in Northeast Ohio. If interested in attending, click here to register.

Tech Elevator

The in-person technology training company need to find a .NET/Java bootcamp instructor job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include enhancing course material, leading fluid class discussions and having patience and empathy for students. Qualified candidates will have at least eight years of experience developing software systems, proficiency in web programming tools, and be comfortable with SQL. Click here for more information and to apply through Cleveland capital investor JumpStart.

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

A warehouse dock associate is needed at Cleveland’s largest hunger relief organization. Primary duties for this position include unloading store products effectively, maintaining accurate vehicle inspection records and providing housekeeping services for the warehouse area. Required qualifications are a high school diploma or equivalent, tow motor certification, and one to two years of warehouse/material handling experience. If interested in applying and to learn more through JumpStart, click here.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Cleveland’s nationally recognized orchestra is looking for an organized, communicative, and independent individual to fill its concert attendant position. This job candidate will ensure performing artists are familiar with the backstage area, respond to their requests as needed, and escort accompanying artists to events. Qualified applicants will have outstanding concierge service skills, mature judgement, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for additional details.

Cleveland Clinic

The local nonprofit hospital needs an aide housekeeper. Responsibilities for this position include keeping supplies stocked, completing regular cleaning assignments, and following department policies. All applicants will be considered for this position, though high school graduates are preferred. Click here to learn more.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

An office coordinator is needed at one of Cleveland’s oldest museums. This job candidate will assist with the preparation of partnerships and programs, perform administrative duties, and answer departmental telephones. Required qualifications include a one-year certificate from a technical school, experience in generating presentation-quality graphs, and strong communication skills—both written and verbal. For more information and to apply, click here.

Punch Bowl Social

The Flats’ popular weekend spot is looking for a social, optimistic individual to fill its server job opening. The holder of this position will execute steps of service to brand standards, sanitize all service stations. and provide single-use menus for guests. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.

Nestle

A learning and development manager is needed at the Solon facility. Specific duties for this position include participating in leadership discussions, facilitating learning and development workshops, and leading learning projects on time and within a budget. Qualified candidates will have the ability to work independently and in groups, five to seven years of experience in management development and a bachelor’s degree in business administration or a related field. For additional details, click here.

University Hospitals

The local hospital system needs to fill its customer service billing representative job opening. This job candidate will handle inbound and outbound customer calls, process payments by phone via electronic check and assist patients with payment plan arrangements. Interested applicants should have a strong understanding of insurance follow-ups, billing, and appropriate collection practices. If interested in applying and for more information, click here.

Right at Home Cleveland West

The in-home care and assistance facility is looking to hire a part-time caregiver. Specific responsibilities for this position include assisting patients with personal hygiene, providing hospice supportive care, and communicating with clients and staff in a friendly manner. Interested applicants must complete a criminal background check and possess a valid driver’s license. For additional details, click here.

West Park Animal Hospital

A receptionist is needed at the Cleveland animal health facility. This job candidate will maximize the number of pets seen at the hospital, lead the cycle of service for the veterinary team and perform administrative duties as needed. Required qualifications include having the ability to multitask, solid communication skills, and tolerance for stress. A high school diploma and customer service experience are preferred. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.