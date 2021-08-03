Who’s Hiring in CLE: Slavic Village Development, Humble Design, Metroparks Zoo, Pizza Whirl

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]eland.com.
Slavic Village Development
A housing associate is needed at the local nonprofit organization. This person will work on housing rehabilitation programs, develop marketing strategies, and negotiate purchase prices. Interested applicants should be detail-oriented, have basic math skills and a bachelor’s degree. Experience in community development is preferred, To apply, send a resume and cover letter to Christopher Alvarado
Humble Design CLE
The local interior design firm needs to hire two full-time warehouse movers. Qualified candidates must be physically able, sociable, and have a positive attitude. For more information, shoot an email to [email protected]
University Hospitals
An endoscopy technician is needed at the local hospital. This person will educate patients under physician’s orders, distribute specimens, and assist in endoscopic procedures. Interested applicants should have their CMA, strong computer skills, and two years of related experience. Click here
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Our local zoo needs to hire a retail sales associate. This candidate will engage with guests, answer questions, and ensure a positive shopping experience. Required qualifications include being physically able, having a positive attitude, and previous experience in a retail environment. To learn more and apply, click here
City of Cleveland Heights
The East side suburb is looking to fill a rehabilitation specialist position. This person will work in housing preservation, obtain bids from contractors, and establish cost estimates for rehab specifications. Qualified applicants will have knowledge of federal billing codes, adequate computer skills, and five years’ construction experience. If interested in applying, click here
Cleveland Clinic
The Cleveland hospital system needs to hire a registration specialist for primary care. Specific responsibilities for this position include reviewing patient benefits, verifying registration information, and preparing the daily deposit. Interested applicants should have excellent computer skills, experience in a medical office setting, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here
Pizza Whirl
A part-time cashier and pizza maker is needed at the Ohio City restaurant. This person will work the register, wait on customers, and stock pizza toppings. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, weekend availability, and a positive attitude. For more information, email Salena Iwais
