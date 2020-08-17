Who’s Hiring in #CLE: Cle Construction, Malachi House, Fairfax Renaissance Development, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]com.

Cleveland Construction: August Job Fair

On Thursday, Aug. 20, Cleveland Construction, Inc. will host a construction job fair at Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd., from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. All laborers and construction tradespeople are encouraged to attend, as positions may be available for the following trades: ironwork, bricklaying, painting, among others. Click here to learn more.

Malachi House

The non-profit organization that serves the terminally ill who have limited or no financial resources and need special home care in the final stages of life is looking for a registered nurse to serve as clinical director. Responsibilities include working with residents, staff, and hospice teams to maintain a safe and healthy environment. Requirements include previous experience working with terminally ill people; ability to deal with diverse groups of people and provide leadership and direction; and willingness to work flexible hours. For more information or to apply, click here.

Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation

The nonprofit community development corporation is looking for an organized, energetic individual to fill its greater living administrator job opening. Interested candidates should have outstanding organizational skills, experience in community development and the ability to manage multiple deadlines. Required qualifications include an understanding of urban neighborhood issues, strong interpersonal skills and a bachelor’s degree in urban studies or a related field. Preferred applicants will have at least two years of experience in real estate transactions. Contact Gail Powell for more information and to apply.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Cleveland’s oldest museum is looking to hire a wildlife assistance manager. This position will oversee the day-to-day care of animals, help supervise interns and volunteers and present animal programs as needed. Successful applicants will have experience handling/training live animals, excellent interpersonal skills and a bachelor's degree in natural sciences or a related field. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.

Wahlburgers

Cleveland’s hot burger spot is looking to hire a full-time server. Successful applicants will be welcoming and accommodating, creative and a team player. The holder of this position will present menus, answer questions, and take orders as well as make food recommendations. Click here for additional details.

Punch Bowl Social

The flats’ popular happy hour spot is searching for a friendly, energetic, and motivated individual to fill its bartender position. Specific responsibilities include processing payments, upholding brand standards and washing all bar dishes. Successful applicants will have excellent communication skills and a positive attitude. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.



The Keenan Company

The local home repair, modeling, and maintenance company is hiring a full-time carpenter/drywall installer. Specific responsibilities for this position include assessing the quality of woodwork and materials, conducting repair work, and assisting with structural design. Interested applicants should have at least five years of experience and a valid license or reliable transportation. To apply, email a resume or click here for more information.

A&A Safety

A traffic control laborer is needed at the local safety equipment supplier. This job candidate will move materials, stripe roadways and prepare/load trucks. Required qualifications include membership in labor union, a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for additional details.

Welch Packaging

The packing industry leader is looking to hire production workers. Specific duties for this position include complying with company policies, maintaining high standards of cleanliness, and following shop order instructions. Successful applicants will be time flexible and have experience in a manufacturing/production environment. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.