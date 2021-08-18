Who’s Hiring in the CLE: Malley’s Chocolates, Holden Arboretum, St. Clair Superior CDC, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]nd.com.
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation
The local nonprofit needs to hire an executive director. This person will establish relationships with stakeholders, create funding plans, and generate positive brand identification. Qualified applicants will have three to five years’ experience in project management, excellent communication skills, and an understanding of real estate. To apply, email
a pdf of your resume and cover letter by Friday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.
Neighborhood Leadership Development Program (NLDP)
A project coordinator is needed at the local nonprofit. This candidate will coordinate and oversee all programs, prepare printed session materials, and communicate with participants. Required qualifications include having at least two years’ relevant experience, developed communication skills, and a bachelor’s degree in social work or related field. To apply, email a resume, cover letter, and three professional references to Julia Ferra
.
Holden Forests & Gardens
Cleveland’s botanical garden is looking to fill a public programs coordinator position. Day-to-day tasks include organizing camp schedules, developing budgets, and creating educational engagement opportunities. Interested applicants should have excellent problem-solving skills, flexible hours, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental education or related field. Click here
for more information and to apply.
Slavic Village Development
A community engagement specialist is needed at the local nonprofit. This person will manage the “Neighbor to Neighbor Cleveland Program,” which collects important information in Cleveland’s households and neighborhoods. To do this, the candidtate must run effective community-building campaigns and housing stability programs. Qualified applicants will be positive, energetic, and organized. If interested in applying, email
a resume and cover letter.
Lago East Bank
The downtown restaurant needs to fill a dishwasher position. This candidate will keep the kitchen organized and clean all silverware, glassware, and dishes. No experience necessary—just a strong work ethic! For more information and to apply, click here
.
Malley’s Chocolates
The Cleveland-headquartered candy company is looking to add waitresses and cashiers to its team. Specific responsibilities include waiting on guests, stocking the candy counter, and processing transactions. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, flexible hours, and a positive attitude. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to your nearest Malley’s location
.
Cleveland Clinic
Recent nursing school grads are needed at Cleveland Clinic main campus. These candidates will establish patient priorities, comply with hospital policies, and participate in the residency core curriculum. Qualified applicants will have their RN license, critical thinking skills, and the ability to work in a stressful medical environment. Click here
for more information and to apply.
The City of Cleveland Heights
The east side suburb is hiring in several departments, including Parks and Recreation, the Office on Aging, the Community Center, Public Works, and others. See all the positions and apply online here
.