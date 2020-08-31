Who’s Hiring in #CLE: Community Greenhouse Partners, Horizon Freight, Cleveland Clinic, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]com.

Community Greenhouse Partners

Interested in urban gardening? While many businesses are struggling due to COVID-19, urban farmers are in demand now more than ever! The midtown urban farm is looking for a dew adventurous souls to learn how what urban farming is all about For more information and job details, email founder Tim Smith.

Horizon Freight Systems

An operations manager is needed at the local trucking company. Specific responsibilities for this position include manipulating data in Excel spreadsheets, communicating with customers and processing invoices. Qualified applicants will have excellent communication skills, familiarity with Microsoft products and a high school diploma or equivalent (a bachelor’s degree is preferred). For more information and to apply, click here.

Cleveland Clinic

The local nonprofit hospital is looking for a driven, communicative and courteous individual to fill its security officer job opening. The officer will enforce hospital policies, patrol assigned posts and protect patients, visitors, and guests. Required qualifications include strong interpersonal skills, a valid driver’s license and a bachelor’s or associate degree in criminal justice. For more information and to apply, click here.

Nestle

A production/general laborer is needed at Nestle’s Cleveland campus. Duties for this position include working in a team environment, time flexibility, and the ability to stand for prolonged periods of time. Successful applicants will have a strong work history in manufacturing or production, intermediate computer skills and a high school diploma or equivalent. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.

Sherwin-Williams

The Cleveland-headquartered paint company is looking for a responsible, determined, and optimistic individual to fill its part-time security guard job opening. The candidate for this position will conduct routine patrols, initiate emergency procedures as needed, and enforce company policies. Successful applicants will have an OPOTA certificate, excellent communication skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information and to apply, click here.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

The local airport needs to hire a part-time driver. Specific responsibilities for this position include driving vehicles locally, organizing travel routes. and communicating via two-way radio or cell phone. Qualified applicants will have the ability to multitask, excellent organizational skills and a valid driver’s license. Click here for additional details.

Cleveland State University

An administrative assistant is needed at the downtown Cleveland university. The holder of this position will perform data entry, handle all forms of correspondence, and complete other clerical tasks as needed. Interested applicants should have excellent communication and organizational skills. Click here for more information and to apply.

Trash Butler

Part-time community waste collectors are needed at a local apartment community. Key tasks for this position include transporting and collecting trash, maintaining contact with the field manager, and using a proprietary field application. Successful applicants must be at least 18 years old, physically able, and have a valid driver’s license. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.