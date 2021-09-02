Who’s Hiring in the CLE: Restoration Society, Metroparks, Lincoln Electric, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]and.com.
Cleveland Restoration Society
The local nonprofit needs to hire a membership and administrative assistant. Interested applicants should have experience with software programs, the ability to work with others and a solid work ethic. This person will assist with all administrative duties, including answering phones and responding to emails. A resume, writing sample and college transcript should be sent to Katie Leskowitz
by Sept. 15.
Lincoln Electric
Multiple positions need to be filled at the Cleveland-headquartered arc welding company. Welders of all skill levels are encouraged to apply. Starting this month, all new hires will receive a sign-on bonus of $10,000 among other benefits. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Pizza Whirl
The popular Ohio City restaurant needs to hire cashiers and pizza makers. Qualified applicants should have excellent communication skills, a flexible schedule, and a positive attitude. No previous experience required. To apply, send a resume to Salena Iwais
.
Romp’s Dairy Queen
North Olmsted’s popular burger and ice cream joint needs daytime employees. Specific responsibilities include waiting on customers, working the drive thru and making frozen treats. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, a positive attitude, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Cleveland Metroparks
A retail sales associate is needed at our local parks system. This person will engage with guests and ensure a positive customer experience. Required qualifications include having flexible hours, excellent communication skills and being physically able. Click here
for more information and to apply.
Cleveland Clinic
The local hospital system is looking to hire a scheduling coordinator. Specific duties for this position include setting up patient appointments, referring physicians, and keeping calendars up to date. Qualified applicants will have knowledge of medical terminology, familiarity with Microsoft applications, and a high school diploma or equivalent. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here
.