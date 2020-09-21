Who’s Hiring in #CLE: Volunteers of America, Punch Bowl Social, CMNH, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].com.

Volunteers of America Veterans Resource Facility

The Ohio/Indiana chapter of Volunteers of America is looking for a motivated, dynamic individual to fill its resident monitor position in its veterans resource facility downtown. The candidate will monitor the activities of residents, ensure they comply with program rules and maintain a clean, organized work area. Qualified applicants will have a high school diploma or equivalent and at least one year of experience in the field. Click here to learn more.

Punch Bowl Social

The Flats’ popular happy hour spot needs to fill a server job position. Interested applicants should understand timeliness and have excellent communication skills, as well as a positive attitude. The holder of this position will follow brand standards, guide guest experiences and clean/sanitize tables frequently. For more information and to apply, click here.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

An assistant wildlife manager is needed at the local museum. This position will oversee the maintenance and upkeep of exhibits, assist in the day-to-day care of animals, and present animal programs as needed. Qualified candidates will have supervisory experience, excellent communication skills and a bachelor’s degree in natural sciences. Click here for additional details.

Cleveland State University

The Cleveland university is looking to hire an administrative assistant. Specific responsibilities for this position include maintaining records, performing data entry. and handling all forms of correspondence. Benefits included. Click here for more information and to apply.

Old Brooklyn neighborhood

A community ambassador position needs to be filled in Old Brooklyn. The candidate will remove litter and graffiti from city property; sweep landscapes; and ensure that residents, visitors, and businesses are greeted with a welcoming, safe environment. Required qualifications include strong customer service skills, a flexible work schedule and a solid work ethic. To learn more and to apply, click here.

Cleveland Clinic

The local nonprofit hospital is looking to fill its safety officer job opening at Lutheran Hospital. Specific responsibilities for this position include participating in safety rounds, intervening in escalating situations and promoting a positive perception of safety for all patients, visitors, and staff. Qualified applicants will have critical thinking skills, two years of customer service experience and a certificate of private police training completion. Click here for additional details.

NASA Glenn Research Center

A receptionist/office assistant is needed at Cleveland’s NASA Glenn Research Center. The holder of this position will maintain records, complete clerical tasks, and handle all forms of correspondence. Interested applicants should have strong organizational and communication skills. For additional details, click here.

Area Temps

The Cleveland local staffing company is looking for an organized and detail-oriented individual to fill its data entry clerk, third shift, job opening. This candidate will type, file, and organize various documents. Required qualifications include a passed background check, fingerprint check, and drug test. All applicants should have a team player mindset. For more information and to apply, click here.

Answering Cleveland, Inc.

A call center agent is needed at the local answering service. Interested applicants should be detail-oriented and have a flexible schedule. Specific requirements include basic computer skills, excellent listening skills, and strong typing skills. Click here for additional details.