Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: TITLE Boxing, bd’s Mongolian Grill, Jack Casino, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]d.com.

TITLE Boxing Club

Kickboxing instructors and trainers are needed at the Ohio City boxing club. The candidate will communicate company standards, provide fun and challenging workouts, and ensure the safety of members and club property. Interested applicants should have at least one year of experience in fitness, boxing, kickboxing and sales as well as a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information and to apply, click here.

bd’s Mongolian Grill

The Cleveland Heights restaurant is looking to hire experienced servers. This candidate will work in a fun, fast-paced environment and be attentive to guests. Successful applicants will have an outgoing personality, excellent customer service skills, and at least one year of serving experience. Click here to learn more.

Cleveland Clinic

A registration specialist is needed at the local nonprofit hospital. Specific responsibilities for this position include verifying andupdating registration information, advising patients of their out-of-pocket expenses, and completing referrals. Qualified applicants will have excellent customer service skills, experience in a medical office setting, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For additional details, click here.

Jack Entertainment

The local Jack Casino needs to hire a part-time dishwasher. The candidate will prepare tableware for washing, clean and restock pots, and sanitize all cooking equipment. Interested applicants should be at least 21 years old, able to work independently and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here to learn more and to apply.

KeyBank

Tellers are needed at the Cleveland-headquartered bank. Specific responsibilities for this position include balancing the cash drawer, cross-selling appropriate banking products, and delivering excellent customer service. Qualified candidates will have a positive attitude and a high school diploma or equivalent. For additional details, click here.

Cleveland Research Company

The local independent research firm needs to fill its equity research associate position. This candidate will gather proprietary market research, attend industry events, and maintain relationships with industry sources. Required qualifications include well-developed analytical skills, a strong work ethic, and an undergraduate degree in business. To learn more and to apply, click here.

Sisters of Charity Health System

The Cleveland-headquartered medical system is looking to hire a scheduler. This person will complete billing screens, collect co-pays, and update patient demographics. Interested applicants should have knowledge of medical terminology, one year of experience working in registration, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for additional details.

Thirsty Dog

A server is needed at the downtown happy hour spot. Specific responsibilities for this position include greeting guests, taking food and beverage orders, and maintaining clean service areas. Considered candidates must be 21 years of age, have working knowledge of drink recipes, and adhere to appearance guidelines. For more information and to apply, click here.

Trash Butler

A self-motivated, reliable individual is needed to fill a part-time trash collector position in Cleveland. Essential duties include maintaining daily contact with the field operations manager, keeping noise levels to a minimum, and transporting trash to the pick-up truck. Qualified candidates will be physically able, at least 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license. If interested in applying, click here.

Victory Packaging

The local package assembly warehouse is looking to hire a warehouse operator. This candidate will maintain stock, coordinate last minute and unscheduled deliveries, and mark materials with inventory codes. Required qualifications include a high school diploma or equivalent, being physically able, and capable of working independently. Click here to learn more.

MetroHealth

A resident monitor is needed at MetroHealth’s Mom’s House, which cares for pregnant women with substance abuse disorders and their children. The candidate will provide a safe environment for residents, demonstrate operations of the facility as needed, and record important data and outcomes. Interested applicants should have demonstrated knowledge of sober living, a valid driver’s license, and a bachelor’s degree in social work, nursing, or psychology. For more information and to apply, click here.