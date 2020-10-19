Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Zygote Press, Metropolitan at the 9, Cleveland Restoration, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]nd.com

Cleveland Clinic

The local hospital is looking to fill its patient service specialist job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include managing patient needs, maintaining confidential information, and processing daily workflow. Qualified applicants will have working knowledge of medical terminology, sufficient basic math skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information and to apply, click here.

Sherwin-Williams

An automotive fleet sales manager is needed at the Cleveland-headquartered paint company. This candidate will develop/deliver presentations to large groups, develop an annual budget, and coordinate customer services. Required qualifications include having a solid understanding of the industry, excellent communication skills, and a bachelor’s degree in a business-related field. Click here for additional details.

Metropolitan at the 9

The downtown hotel and nightlife spot is looking to hire a barback. This person will support everything that happens behind the bar, be the bartender’s extra set of hands, and assist during service. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, pay attention to detail, and be able to work under pressure. Click here for more information and to apply.

Heinen’s

A food service/kitchen associate is needed at the Cleveland-local grocery store. Specific responsibilities for this position include following Heinen’s merchandising standards, preparing various foods, and monitoring all food handling. Qualified applicants will have excellent communication skills, the ability to work on repetitive tasks for prolonged periods of time, and be willing to work a non-traditional work schedule. Click here for additional details.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Housekeepers are needed at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. This candidate will be responsible for cleaning and maintenance duties as assigned. Preferred applicants will be able to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. To apply, click here.

Cleveland State University

Three groundskeeping positions need filling at the downtown university campus. Required duties include cleaning assigned areas daily, assisting in maintaining equipment, and performing other tasks as assigned. Qualified applicants will have two years of landscaping/horticulture experience, a valid driver’s license, and a high school diploma. Click here for more information and to apply.

Cleveland Restoration Society

Two people are needed to assist with the organization’s Heritage Home Program. These positions are temporary and will require 20 or more hours per week. Interested applicants will have excellent computer and telephone skills. It’s a great opportunity for high school and college students. To apply, send a resume to COO Tom Jorgenson as soon as possible.

University Hospitals

A spiritual counselor of oncology is needed at the local hospital. Specific responsibilities for this part-time position include providing spiritual counseling to cancer patients and demonstrating leadership in the development of the spiritual care program. Preferred applicants will have three years of clinical experience, four completed units of pastoral care education, and a master’s degree in theology. Click here to learn more.

Zygote Press

The non-profit community print studio and exhibition space dedicated to the practice and education of contemporary printmaking needs an executive director who will be responsible for all aspects of operations and the implementation of a strategic vision. Click here for more information and to apply.