Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: NEOCH, Pizza Whirl, Museum of Natural History, Brassica, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]and.com



Ohio City Improvement Corporation/NEOCH

A neighborhood outreach worker is needed in Ohio City. This person reports to both the director of street outreach at Ohio City Improvement and the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH), and will provide crisis intervention, use motivational interviewing, and build relationships with neighborhood stakeholders. Qualified applicants will have training in trauma informed care, experience in Microsoft Suite, and a bachelor’s degree in social work or a related field. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to by Thursday, Nov. 5.



Pizza Whirl

A part-time pizza maker and cashier is needed at the Ohio City restaurant. This person will wait on customers, work the registers, and make pizzas from scratch. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, a flexible schedule, and a positive attitude. To apply, send a resume.



Cleveland Clinic

The local hospital is looking to hire a secretary. Specific responsibilities for this position include coordinating appointments, answering phone calls promptly, and verifying patient information. Qualified applicants will have great verbal and written communication skills, knowledge of medical terminology, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.



Cleveland Museum of Natural History

The local museum needs to fill its wildlife assistant manager position. The candidate will present animal programs as needed, oversee the maintenance of exhibits, and supervise volunteers and interns. Required qualifications include previous supervisory experience, excellent communication skills, and a bachelor’s degree in natural sciences or a related field. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.



Saint Ignatius High School

A data systems assistant is needed at the private high school in Ohio City. Specific responsibilities for this position include administering software programs, updating records regularly, and greeting guests and answering phone calls in a pleasant manner. Qualified candidates will have one to two years of experience with computer systems, strong customer service skills, and an associate degree in business or a related field. Click here for additional details.



Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Cleveland’s central bank is looking to add a law enforcement officer to its team. This person will monitor bank facilities, use metal detection wands, and conduct initial investigations into any incidents that may occur. Interested applicants should have knowledge of first aid, successfully completed a basic law enforcement course, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information and to apply, click here.



The Cleveland Museum of Art

A part-time gallery guard is needed at the popular museum downtown. The candidate will provide directions to visitors and protect the museum’s collection, staff, and guests from fire, theft, and other incidents that may occur. Required qualifications include having strong customer service skills and a high school diploma. Click here to learn more.



KeyBank

The Cleveland-headquartered bank needs to fill a bank teller job opening. Specific responsibilities for this role include balancing the cash drawer, assisting with bank transactions, and determining clients’ financial needs. For more information and to apply, click here.



Brassica

The popular restaurant in the Van Aken District is looking to hire a greeter. This person will sanitize the dining room, serve beverages, and run out curbside orders. Interested applicants should have a positive attitude, excellent customer service skills, and be physically able. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.



Ohio Basement Systems

A general labor installer is needed at the Northeast Ohio groundworks company. The candidate will test equipment, install materials, and troubleshoot problems, as necessary. Preferred applicants will be physically able and have experience with computers. Click here for additional details.



Platinum Restoration

The Ohio construction company is looking to hire a superintendent. Specific responsibilities for this position include handling residential and commercial losses and participating in an on-call rotation. Ideal candidates will have scheduling, budgeting, and labor supervision experience. Click here to learn more and to apply.



Shaker Arts Council

The Shaker organization is looking for artists and artisans to lead art classes for children in grades K-12 via Zoom. These candidates can cover any artistic genre, including painting, baking, writing, drawing, etc. All sessions will take place during after-school hours and on weekends. For additional details and to apply, visit the Shaker Arts Council website.