Who’s Hiring the #CLE: Near West Partners, Lago, Oatey, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
The Ohio State University
A part-time program assistant is needed at the university’s Cleveland extension for the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. This candidate will implement programming, perform administrative tasks, and create social media posts for the agriculture department. Qualified applicants will have flexible hours. They should also be enrolled in a bachelor’s program or have a college degree. For more information and to apply, click here
Near West Partners
A housing program and properties manager
is needed at the local nonprofit that includes Tremont West Development Corporation
and Ohio City Inc.
This person will enforce tenant leases, keep accurate logs, and vacate properties in a timely manner. Required qualifications include having a valid driver’s license, related experience and being able to lift at least 50 pounds. Spanish speaking skills preferred. To apply, email
a resume and cover letter.
Lago East Bank
The popular happy hour spot is looking to fill a dishwasher position. This person will clean all prep equipment, organize the kitchen, and turn tables at a fast pace. No previous experience required, though strong customer service skills are preferred! For more information and to apply, click here
Pizza Whirl
Line workers and cashiers are needed at the Ohio City pizza joint. Basic duties include filling toppings, waiting on customers, and making pizzas. No previous experience required, just a positive attitude and a willingness to learn! To apply, email resume to Salena Iwais
Cleveland Clinic
The local nonprofit needs to fill a research coordinator position. This candidate will communicate with sponsors, monitor projects, and respond to audits. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills, two years’ clinical research experience, and a bachelor’s degree in healthcare. Click here
for more information and to apply.
Oatey
A product manager is needed at the Cleveland-headquartered company. This person will build brand equity, make product development recommendations, and analyze customer trends. Qualified candidates will have at least two years of business strategy experience, advanced computer skills, and a bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here
