Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Cleveland Documenters, SCSDO, Nestle, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]



Cleveland Documenters

The Cleveland Documenters team is looking to hire civic reporters. This person will do accountability reporting on local government, fact-check and dig into public data. Interested applicants should have interest in local government affairs, experience creating journalistic content and excellent time management skills—the position will be full-time, and last from January until December. Click here for more information and to apply.



Saint Clair Superior Development Corporation

Both a part-time administrative assistant and a full-time community involvement specialist are needed at the local community development corporation. The specialist will strengthen relationships with residents, engage in public dialogue on behalf of residents, and assist the executive director in business outreach. The administrative assistant duties will include answering phones, monitoring restricted grants, and handling board mailings. All applicants should be able to multitask, connect across sectors and have a collaborative spirit. To apply, email a resume and cover letter (with the subject line “SCSDC Community Involvement Specialist” or “SCSDC Admin”) by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.



Cleveland Clinic

The local nonprofit hospital needs to fill its patient transporter job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include transferring patients to their beds, ensuring proper oxygen levels in tanks, and communicating to nursing personnel. Qualified applicants will have full range of body motion, excellent problem-solving skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For additional details, click here.



Cleveland State University

An administrative assistant is needed at the downtown university. The candidate will maintain records, perform data entry, and handle all forms of correspondence. Requirements include strong organizational and communication skills. Click here for more information and to apply.



Medical Mutual

The Cleveland-headquartered insurance company is hiring a customer care specialist. This person will participate in on the job training, resolve potential concerns, and respond to customer inquiries. Interested applicants should have knowledge of standard office equipment, experience in customer service, and an associate’s degree in business administration, though a bachelor’s degree is preferred. Click here to learn more and to apply.



Nestle

The Cleveland-based candy company needs to fill its equipment cleaner job opening. This person will sanitize all equipment and utensils, operate chemical dispensing equipment, and assure compliance with company guidelines. Preferred candidates will have basic computer skills, proficient math skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For additional details, click here.



The Cleveland Museum of Art

A gallery guard is needed at the local museum’s art’s protection services department. Specific responsibilities for this position include assisting visitors and protecting artwork, as well as the museum staff, visitors, and guests. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.



Case Western Reserve University

The university needs a communications officer/police dispatcher to serve staff, faculty, students, and the community. The primary objective of the position is to coordinate emergency and non-emergency response and emergency communications. Duties include prioritizing requests for service; serve as the university’s information hub and recorder for all emergency and non-emergency situations; and monitor, access, edit sensitive and confidential systems to ensure the university operates without interruption. For more information and to apply, click here.