Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: RTA, Luteran Metropolitan Ministry, Food Bank, and more

Aluminum Cans for Burned Children (ACBC), founded to help children who suffer from severe burn injuries, needs an executive director safety to fulfill the mission of and secure financial support for the organization. This person works with the board of directors on strategy, governance, and fundraising, and oversees the operations of the organization including administration, staff, and finances. This is a part-time contract position with a flexible schedule and work conducted remotely. Please send resume, cover letter, and three references to

Chief Mike Carroll

.

The Morgan Conservancy seeks a full-time executive director to provide inspiring artistic, strategic, and operational leadership. Reporting to the board of directors, the executive director supervises a staff of seven and manages a $400,000 annual budget. Responsible for all aspects of operations, as well as the development of a strategic vision reflecting the mission. Click here to view the job description and to apply.

A mission-driven organization, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry (LMM) helps empower people to overcome barriers, obtain job skills, gain employment, locate safe and stable housing, access counseling and support services, stay out of prison, and secure second chances in community.

The organization is looking for a staff guardian to serve as the legally appointed guardian of incompetent adults to act in accord with their best interests as an advocate and substitute decision-maker in the care and management of their ward’s personal and/or financial affairs. he annual salary for this position is $35,000-$40,000. Complete an online application and attach a cover letter with salary requirements and resume. The ideal candidate has a bachelor’s degree in health and human services, or related discipline, and a minimum of two years of experience serving the severely mentally disabled, the elderly, or other vulnerable populations. The candidate must have a sound knowledge of community-based resources and become a Nationally Certified Guardian within 30 months of employment with Adult Guardian Services. T

The largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio, the GCFB needs a warehouse associate to provide customer service by completing orders of food and nonfood products, assisting agencies with order pick-ups, and maintaining high standards of warehouse sanitation and safety. Duties include assembling and delivering orders, inventory, and keeping the warehouse safe and sanitary. One to two years warehouse/material handling experience and Tow motor certification required. High school diploma/GED, serve-safe certification, and previous customer service experience preferred. For more information and to apply, click here