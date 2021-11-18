Who’s Hiring: Fairfax Renaissance CDC, CLE Restoration Society, Metroparks Zoo, ODOT

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation
The community development association is seeking an organized, energetic individual to assist in the administration of the Greater Circle Living Program
(GCL), an employee housing assistance program geared toward anchor institutions and nonprofits in the Greater University Circle area This person will have outstanding organizational skills, the ability to multitask and a willingness to learn. Required qualifications include having strong interpersonal skills, experience with stakeholders, and a bachelor’s degree in urban studies or a related field. If interested in applying, submit a resume and cover letter to workforce development specialist Tamela Powell
.
Cleveland Restoration Society
A membership and administrative assistant is needed at the local nonprofit. This candidate will make bank deposits, set up registration for events, and answer incoming calls. Interested applicants should be proficient in Microsoft Suite, organized, and a motivated self-starter. Send writing samples, college transcripts and a resume to development and marketing associate Katie Leskowitz
.
Pizza Whirl
Ohio City’s popular pizza joint needs to hire line workers and cashiers. Specific responsibilities include waiting on customers, making pizzas, and refilling toppings. No previous experience required, just a positive attitude and a willingness to learn! To apply, send a resume to Salena Iwais
.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
A retail sales lead is needed at our local zoo. This person will assist in the gift shop’s daily operations, engage with guests, and handle transactions. Required qualifications include having a full range of motion, flexible work hours, and leadership experience. Apply here
.
City of Cleveland Heights
The East side suburb needs to hire a housing inspector. This candidate will perform property maintenance inspections, register vacant properties, and maintain accurate housing logs. Interested applicants should know construction terminology, basic software applications, and have exceptional organizational skills. Click here
to learn more and to apply.
Ohio Department of Transportation
Cuyahoga County ODOT is looking to fill a highway technician position. This person will maintain highways, mow grass medians and clean waterways as needed. Qualified candidates must be physically able, with the ability to lift between 50 and 100 pounds. A passed Physical Ability Test (PAT) is required. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Cleveland Clinic
An administrative assistant is needed in the hospital’s orthopaedic department. Specific responsibilities include preparing multiple forms of correspondence, greeting guests, and answering incoming calls. Interested applicants should have excellent critical thinking skills, three years’ office experience and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here
to learn more and to apply.