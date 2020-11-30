Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Punch Bowl Social, Union Miles Development, Merwin’s Wharf, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]



Punch Bowl Social

A bartender is needed at the downtown happy hour spot. This person will uphold brand standards, wash all bar dishes, and sanitize the bar area every 30 minutes. Interested applicants should have excellent communication skills and a positive attitude. Click here for more information and to apply.



Cleveland Clinic

The local hospital is looking to fill a van driver job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include securing patients in service vans, ensuring passenger safety, and performing all driving duties related to patient transports. Qualified applicants will have CPR certification, a high school diploma, and a valid driver’s license. To apply and for more information, click here.



Medical Mutual

A director of customer care is needed at the Cleveland-headquartered health insurance company. The candidate will establish clear goals for their team, direct the implementation of core customer care activities, and prepare budgets for assigned departments. Required qualifications include having eight years of professional experience in a healthcare insurance center and a bachelor’s degree in business or healthcare administration. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.



Hathaway Brown

The local private school needs substitute teachers for all grade levels. Interested candidates should be reliable, able to build positive relationships with students, and culturally competent. To learn more about each opportunity, click here.



Union Miles Development Corporation

An energetic, self-starting individual is needed to fill the real estate development director position at the Union Miles CDC. This person will perform project feasibility analyses, cowrite contractual agreements, and manage commercial properties. Preferred applicants will have three to five years’ experience in housing, proficient computer skills, and a bachelor’s degree in real estate. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to as soon as possible.



Ranpak

The Cleveland-based packaging company is looking to hire a junior territory sales manager. Specific responsibilities for this position include generating leads from cold calls, managing small accounts, and setting up machinery for trials. Qualified applicants will have knowledge of Microsoft Office, excellent time management skills, and a four-year college degree. For more information and to apply, click here.



Cuyahoga Community College

Enrolled students are needed to fill work study positions at the local community college. The candidate will open and sort mail, answer phone calls, and assist with special projects. Specific requirements include being a Tri-C student, having excellent time management skills, and a willingness to learn new technology. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.



Cleveland Metroparks Merwin’s Wharf

The Cleveland landmark needs to fill a dishwasher job opening. Key responsibilities for this position include maintaining sanitation standards, sorting clean dishes, and preparing food according to standardized recipes. Qualified candidates will be able to work in a collaborative environment, develop working relationships and have knowledge of workplace safety procedures. Click here for more information and to apply.



Spinwheel Solutions Inc.

A product manager is needed at JumpStart’s local client. This person will create insights for consumer data, manage requirements, and capture feedback from customers. Interested applicants should be a team player, have excellent communication skills (written and verbal), and two to five years of experience as a product manager. For additional details, click here.