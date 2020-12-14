Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Talespinner Theater, ODOT, Cleveland Orchestra, The 9, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]m



Talespinner Children’s Theater

An artist for production sets is needed at the local youth theater. This person will create pieces that are whimsical, sophisticated and emphasize the multicultural nature of the company. Interested applicants should email a link to their digital portfolios, references, a preliminary quote per project, and contact information to by Dec. 21. Click here to learn more.



Great Lakes Cold Storage

The local freezer distribution warehouse is looking to hire order selectors and inventory associates. The latter position will maintain records and assist with inventory counts; while order selectors will arrange shipments to various stores. No previous experience required! For more information and to apply, click here.



Cleveland Clinic

A care coordinator is needed at the local hospital. Specific responsibilities for this position include conducting comprehensive clinical assessments, monitoring patient compliance, and coordinating members of the patient care team. Qualified applicants will have graduated from a professional nursing program (BSN preferred), have critical thinking skills, and have at least three to five years of nursing experience. Click here for additional details.



Ohio Department Of Transportation

ODOT, which oversees the fifth largest highway interstate system in the U.S., is looking to fill a highway technician job opening. The candidate will provide the easy movement of people and goods from place to place by improving safety—enhancing capacity and caring for Northeast Ohio’s highways. Benefits include paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and more. For more information and to apply, click here.



The 9

A steward is needed at the downtown hotel. Key duties for this position include removing garbage from kitchen areas, carrying supplies to appropriate areas, and reporting maintenance needs to the manager. Interested applicants should be able to assist cooks as needed in the kitchen and have basic problem-solving skills. Click here for more information and to apply.



Brookdale Senior Living

The senior living facility needs to hire a full-time laundry assistant. This person will collect soiled garments, wash items in accordance with procedures, and maintain a clean work area. Qualified candidates will be physically able, have one to three months of related experience, as well as a high school diploma or equivalent. For additional details, click here.



CLE Transportation

Regional and OTR drivers are needed at the local transportation company. Specific responsibilities for candidates include driving consistent miles, maintaining equipment, and preparing for pre-planned loads. Requirements include at least one year of consecutive driving experience, a clean background check, and a solid employment record. Major benefits included. Click here for more information and to apply.



The Cleveland Orchestra

The local, world-renowned orchestra is looking to hire a managing editor of content. The candidate will engage with various audiences, oversee all written content, and share the organization’s story with music lovers of all ages. Interested applicants should have proven leadership abilities, eight years of experience as a managing editor, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related here. Click here to learn more and to apply.