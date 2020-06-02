Who's Hiring in #CLE: Two Mean and a Truck, Runyon and Sons, TownHall, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]

Two Men and a Truck

Drivers, movers, and laborers are needed at the Brook Park moving company. Each jobholder is expected to greet customers upon arrival, communicate professionally, and provide top-notch customer service. Interested applicants should have a valid driver’s license, strong math skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent. If interested in applying and for more information, click here.

New Avenues to Independence

The facility is looking to hire a responsible and caring individual to fill their residential coordinator opening. Responsibilities for this position include supporting people with developmental disabilities and supervising the group home. Qualified applicants will have two years of hands-on experience, reliable transportation, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for additional details.

Runyon and Sons Roofing

Roofers and laborers are needed at the local roofing company. Applicants can range from “never done it” to seasoned veteran. Requirements for this position include reliable transportation, a great attitude and willingness to learn, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here to start your career.

Curb Appeal Painting

Cleveland’s leading painting company is searching for motivated, hard-working, and dynamic people to join the team as residential painters. Qualified applicants will have a strong work ethic, access to a smartphone, and a flexible schedule. For more information and to apply, click here.

TownHall

The Ohio City spot is looking to hire a server to take and deliver food and beverage orders, seat guests, and be familiar with specials. Interested applicants should be at least 19 years of age, able to lift 30 pounds occasionally and have excellent communication skills. Click here for additional details.

CompHealth

The single-specialty Ohio Group needs an internal medicine physician. All applicants should have an Ohio Medical License, be board certified and able to work 20 to 40 hours per week. The qualified candidate will be offered a competitive salary, relocation assistance and complete benefits. For more information and to apply, click here.

Cleveland Clinic

A valet driver is needed at the local nonprofit hospital. Responsibilities include greeting customers with a friendly demeanor, opening car doors for guests and using guest last names during interactions. Qualified applicants will be able to parallel park, have a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for additional details.



NASA Glenn Research Center

A receptionist/office assistant is needed at the local research institute. This person will handle records, perform data entry, and complete other clerical tasks. Interested applicants should have excellent organizational, verbal, and written communication skills. Click here for additional details.

Cleveland State University

The local university is looking to fill a part-time, single-term instructor position. Qualifications for this position include a passed background check, a completion of the university’s credentials, and a master’s degree. To apply and for more information, click here.