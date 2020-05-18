Who's Hiring in #CLE: Cleveland Clinic, T.D. Security, RTA, Nestle, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's Who’s Hiring series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].





Cleveland Clinic

A childcare assistant is needed for the supervised play area Kidstyles in the Stow location. Responsibilities include conducting activities for the Kidstyles program, daily/weekly cleaning duties and following department policies. Qualified applicants will have excellent communication skills, basic first aid skills and a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for more information and to apply.

T.D. Security

Northeast Ohio’s top protective services provider is looking to hire an unarmed security officer. The officer will perform basic security tasks, face conflict with a level-headed mindset and successfully fulfill client demands. Interested applicants should have reliable means of transportation, valid automotive insurance, and a valid driver’s license. To apply and for more information, click here.

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA)

Cleveland’s Transit Police Department is looking to fill a part-time police officer position. This officer will ensure an orderly environment within the transit system, prevent criminal activity and serve as an ambassador for the RTA. Required qualifications include Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certification, a passed background test and a high school diploma or equivalent. For additional details, click here.

Cleveland Research Company

A junior sales associate is needed at the Cleveland-headquartered research firm. Responsibilities include increasing revenue by communicating with clients, making calls to sales team members who are on the road, and observing analyst calls. Qualified applicants will have experience in finance or related field, excellent communication skills and a business degree. If interested in applying and to learn more, click here.

Nestle

The Solon-headquartered chocolate company is looking to fill its benefits specialist job opening. This person will ensure accurate employee eligibility, validate daily import files, and implement process improvements. Interested applicants should have advanced skills in Microsoft Office, strong communication skills (written and verbal), and a bachelor’s degree in business administration/management or related field. For additional details, click here.

Cleveland Management Consultants

A healthcare recruiter is needed at the local business consulting firm. Specific responsibilities include filling employment needs for multiple roles across the East coast, managing existing accounts and participating in hands-on client consulting. Professionalism, organization and a positive attitude are required to apply. Click here to learn more.

Cleveland Metroparks

The zoo is searching for a reliable, self-motivated, and flexible individual to fill a cashier job position. The person will resolve customer complaints, maintain effective workplace relationships with stakeholders, and provide outstanding service to customers and the general public. No previous experience is required. Click here for more information and to apply.

Cleveland Heights U.S. Post Office

A window clerk/customer service associate is needed at the U.S. Postal Service. This candidate will maintain effective public relations with customers and be familiar with postal laws and regulations. Interested applicants should be able to handle the maximum mailing weight, pass a pre-employment drug screening, and stand for prolonged periods of time. Click here for additional details.

Sherwin-Williams

A branch manager is needed at the Cleveland-headquartered paint company. This person will manage relations at the Automotive Branch Facility, implement a branch market plan, and ensure customers are serviced appropriately. Required qualifications include advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, excellent communication skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information and to apply, click here.

Candlewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The local rehabilitation center is hiring a director of nursing. The candidate will organize, control, and direct the operation of the nursing department. He or she will act in accordance with federal, state and local standards to govern the facility, and ensure each patient receives quality care. Click here to learn more.

Case Western Reserve University

CWRU is searching for an independent, determined, and engaging individual to fill its executive director of development and alumni communications job opening. Responsibilities for this position include assessing the effectiveness of alumni communication, advancing philanthropy through strategic communication, and identifying areas of improvement. Qualified applicants will have at least 10 years of experience in interviewing, writing, and editing, a profound capacity for listening and a bachelor’s degree in a related field. For additional details, click here.