A garden grows in Tremont: Electric Gardens to become CLE's first integrated live/work space

Ohio City’s most stylish co-working space will soon have to share the Limelight. Next spring, Limelight will open a sister location in Tremont—housed inside a 132-unit apartment building called Electric Gardens. Located at 425 Literary Rd. adjacent to the Towpath Trail, the new complex is set to become Cleveland’s first integrated live/co-work space.

Rooftop deck rendering“We’ve seen how well Limelight works, and we feel that we can offer residents a new way of living and working,” says Hannah Kohler, project manager for J. Roc Development. “Our vision is not just to create an apartment building or workspace, but to merge the two together to create a different way of life.”



Led by J. Roc Development and Evident Architecture, that vision will translate to a 132-unit apartment building with an on-site co-working space, fitness center, and two rooftop decks. According to Kohler, most of the units are one-bedroom apartments, though there will be a select amount of two-bedrooms available. All apartments will feature open floor plans and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of downtown, as well as in-suite purification systems; some of the two-bedrooms will also offer balconies.

Apartment interior renderingKohler says the decision to offer mostly one-bedroom units was intentional, as residents will have the option to buy a rent package that includes a Limelight membership and there will also be two AirBNB units available—effectively eliminating the need for a second bedroom. “Most people feel the need to have a second bedroom to use as an office or guest room, so we wanted to build that into Electric Gardens,” says Kohler.

As for the on-site Limelight location, the 8,500-square-foot coworking space will encompass four meeting rooms, five private offices, a reception area with a café, kitchenette, and 25 private offices in addition to the general workspace. “The current Limelight [location] is about 5,000 square feet, so the new location will be bigger, but with the same design vibes,” says Kohler of the Ohio City location's colorful, quirky interior.

According to Kohler, Electric Gardens is currently in the process of pre-leasing apartment space, and she is planning to lead intimate hard-hat tours for anyone interested in checking it out. Says Kohler, "We're looking forward to providing a boutique hotel-inspired living experience."