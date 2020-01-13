Who's Hiring in #CLE: Cleveland Foundation, Ohio City Inc., Shaker Heights, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
The Cleveland Foundation
The world's first community foundation is looking to add a gift planning advisor to its team. Specific responsibilities include cultivating relationships with professional advisors, collaborating with donor relations and development teams, as well as representing the foundation at various events. Qualified applicants will have excellent presentation skills, three to five years of experience in fund development/business development, and a bachelor’s degree in a related field. For more information, visit here
. To apply, send a resume and cover letter indicating salary requirements to [email protected]
by Jan. 26.
Ohio City Inc.
The community development organization is seeking a special improvement district manager. Key duties for this position include managing contracts with service providers, assisting with preparing budgets and executing safety, and maintaining a database of crisis counseling and community resources. This posting expires Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected]
For more information, click here
.
The city of Shaker Heights
A forward-thinking individual is needed to fill the principal planner job opening at Shaker Heights. This jobholder will work on corridor plans, project management and public realm improvements. Required qualifications include excellent communication skills, five to 10 years experience in urban planning, and a bachelor’s or master’s degree from an accredited college/university. This job was posted Dec. 16 and will remain open until filled. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Whoa Dough
A marketing outreach coordinator is needed at Whoa Dough, a local company reinventing cookie dough as we know it. Qualified applicants will be organized, task-oriented and punctual. A bachelor’s degree is preferred. The holder of this position will gain hands-on experience with professional entrepreneurs and learn more about the food industry as it evolves and changes. This job was posted Jan. 6. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Enza Financial LLC
The Independence financial services provider is looking to add a part-time administrative assistant to their team. This jobholder will assist in daily office needs, maintain complex schedules and support managers as well as employees. Specific responsibilities include tracking inventory, paying bills in a timely manner and answering phone calls. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to [email protected]
.
Holden Forests & Gardens
A tree corps crew leader is needed at the University Circle campus of the environmental institution. The holder of this position is responsible for communicating directly with community partners, supporting technical instructions on tree care and assisting in the creation of social media content. Preferred applicants will have experience as an instructor/educator, competency in non-English languages and an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in forestry, horticulture or a related field. Submit a resume and cover letter here to apply
.
MoCa Cleveland
The Museum of Contemporary Art is looking for a “cultural adventurer” to fill their museum store sales associate job opening. Interested applicants should be able to handle a variety of tasks without supervision, be open to feedback and have a flexible schedule of 10 to 15 hours a week. To apply, send a cover letter, resume and references to [email protected]
and [email protected]
with the subject line “moCa Sales Associate Position.” Click here
for details.
Penzeys Spices
The West Side Market spice retailer is looking to add a positive, energetic person to their retail team. The holder of this position will help build Penzeys Spices as a company, sell their product and abide by their motto “Kindness Works.” Pay starts at $14 an hour, schedules are flexible, and outstanding customers are expected. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court
A probation intake clerk is needed at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Specific responsibilities include preparing case files for investigation, collecting and submitting clients’ DNA and fingerprints, as well as reviewing journal entries for missed probation orders. Qualified applicants will have a high school diploma or equivalent and six months’ experience in a clerical position. This opening was posted Nov. 20 and will remain open until filled. For more information and to apply, click here
.
A Christmas Story House
Tour guides and gift shop associates are needed at the Christmas Story House. All applicants should value safety, cleanliness and appearance. Qualified candidates will have solid computer skills and be able to carry out physical tasks, which include lifting 50 pounds consistently and standing for prolonged periods of time. Specific duties include maintaining a fully stocked gift shop, completing all transactions efficiently and performing housekeeping duties. Click here
for details.
Snavely Group
The Cleveland construction company is looking for a motivated and dynamic professional to fill their executive administrative assistant/marketing coordinator job opening. Requirements for this position include having at least two years’ experience of administrative work and possessing organizational and communication skills. This jobholder will be responsible for organizing meetings and conferences, managing personal expenses for the president, and running errands as needed. This position was posted Jan. 9. Applications are being accepted via LinkedIn
.