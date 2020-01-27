Who's Hiring in #CLE: Richardson Design, Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Cavaliers, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Richardson Design LLC
The Cleveland design studio is looking to add an interior designer to its team. Specific responsibilities of this position include coordinating outside design support, creating dynamic and innovative design concepts, and traveling as a representative for the company. Qualified candidates will have three years of experience in the industry, exceptional time management skills, and proficient knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite. To apply, send a resume, cover letter and portfolio here
.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
The University Circle cultural institution is searching for a creative and energetic individual to fill its guest service associate job opening. The holder of this position will sell event tickets to the public, process payments, and answer and direct phone calls received through the museum’s switchboard. Interested applicants should have a positive attitude and exceptional communication skills, and be flexible with their work schedule. Send a resume, cover letter, and three references to [email protected]
to apply. For additional details, click here
.
Cavaliers Holdings LLC
The parent company of the Cleveland Cavaliers is looking to fill its Building Crew Events job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include driving a forklift to unload truck deliveries, shoveling snow around Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and assisting with basketball game set-up. Interested applicants should have a valid driver’s license and a safe driving record, be (or be willing to become) a member of I.A.T.S.E., and be able to lift 80 to 120 pounds on a regular basis. Click here
for additional details.
Broadway School of Music & The Arts
Part-time instructors skilled in giving music and art lessons are needed at the neighborhood institute in Slavic Village. Classes are usually 30 minutes long and take place on weekdays between 2 and 8 p.m., though Saturday classes are a possibility. Preferred applicants will have a music degree from an accredited school and two years of on-the-job experience teaching music lessons, and be comfortable working with children in grades one through 12 as well as adult students. For more information and to apply, email [email protected]
.
Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library
A part-time circulation assistant is needed at the Lee Road branch of Heights Public Libraries. The holder of this position will process library materials, collect U.S. passport applications, and assist customers with their library loan accounts. Qualified applicants will have a high school diploma or equivalent, excellent interpersonal skills, and experience working with cash registers. To apply, submit a resume, cover letter and application here
. Benefits include paid time off and a retirement plan.
Black Tie Title
An escrow assistant/receptionist is needed at the local real estate agency. This jobholder will set up files, send out opening letters and answer calls. Interested applicants should have a high school diploma (or equivalent) and travel flexibility. Benefits include paid time off as well as dental, vision and health insurances. For more information and to apply, click here
.
The Cleveland Clinic
The medical organization’s Patient Access Department is looking to hire part-time patient service specialists at its West Side locations. Hirees will create a welcoming and professional environment for patients, manage the needs of patients and visitors in the waiting area, and interact with patients over the phone. Qualified applicants will have a high school diploma or equivalent, working knowledge of PC Windows applications, and the ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment. For more information and to apply, click here
.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Cleveland’s most popular music ensemble is looking to add a concert assistant to its team. This jobholder will ensure artists are familiar with the backstage area of Severance Hall, respond to artists’ requests, and escort them to events as needed. Qualified candidates will have a high school diploma or equivalent, demonstrated mature judgement, and superior communication skills. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Cuyahoga Community College
An adjunct professor is needed to teach the Italian language, culture, and literature at Tri-C. This jobholder will prepare course materials, create learning activities to meet learning outcomes, and evaluate students’ work. Required qualifications for this position include proficiency in Microsoft Suite, advanced communication skills, and a master’s degree in Italian. Previous teaching experience is preferred. Click here
for more details.
City of Cleveland Heights
The suburb is searching for a resourceful and collaborative individual to fill its fitness center assistant job opening. Specific responsibilities include having ample knowledge of fitness center equipment, communicating usage instructions with patrons, and attending scheduled trainings and other related meetings. Interested applicants should be able to perform manual labor, have a flexible work schedule, and a solid understanding of customer service principles. For more information and to apply, click here
.